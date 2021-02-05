UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2021: How to Revise Ancient and Medieval History Quickly?

With a few months left for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021, the aspirants are revising the syllabus in full swing. With lots of current affairs part to read at hand, aspirants should not neglect the importance of static syllabus while revising. Indian History is a vital part of the static syllabus and aspirants often face difficulty in memorizing the facts and events from ancient and medieval history. In this article, we have provided effective steps and strategies that will help aspirants to revise the Ancient and Medival history effectively.

Important Topics from Ancient and Medieval History that Should Not Be Missed

It is to be noted that the UPSC syllabus for Indian history is vast like an ocean. Hence, it is important to categorize the most important topics which should not be missed while revising for the UPSC Prelims exam 2020:

Art & Culture: Indian heritage, architecture, basic tenets of religions, philosophies, philosophers

Names of ancient or medieval officers, customs, books, authors

Important social events in various periods and kings/ dynasties related to it

Steps to Quickly Revise and Memorize Ancient and Medieval History Topics

Most topics in History are inter-knitted. Hence it is necessary to co-relate events and memorize them with chronology.

Terminology: In ancient and medieval history, terminologies are one of the most important topics with at least one question asked from the topic each year. It is necessary to remember the names of ancient or medieval officers, customs, books, authors, etc. For reference, check the below question asked by UPSC in 2016.

Ques: With reference to the economic history of medieval India, the term ‘Araghatta’ refers to:

Bonded labour Land grants made to military officers Waterwheel used in the irrigation of land Wasteland converted to cultivated land

Answer: C

Indus Valley Civilization

Indus Valley Civilisation is a part of ancient history. The following topics should be well revised before appearing in the exam.

Harappan sites ( largest site, east-west-north-south extension, artifacts associated with them, unique features, etc)

Art, Crafts, and Seals.

Social and religious life.of Indus Valley Civilisation

Kings and Kingdoms: A topic can be covered under various sub-topics like the various emperors, battles fought by them, significant developments during the reign of each king. The socio-cultural contributions of the rulers should also be studied well.

Vedic Era: Comparison of early Vedic with later Vedic phase, Society – family life, types of marriages, the status of women, literature written during the Vedic period, etc.

Religious Movements: focus on Bhakti and Sufi movements, associated figures, saints, literature, words, terms, etc.

Important Sources for Revising Ancient and Medieval History

History NCERT of Classes VI, VII and VIII

Ancient India Class XI NCERT by R S Sharma.

Medieval India Class XI NCERT by Satish Chandra.

Tamil Nadu State Board history textbook of Classes XI and XII

Facets of Indian Culture – Spectrum

CCRT Website

NIOS material

General Knowledge by Lucent’s (Value addition to your revision)

