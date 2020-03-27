UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Art & Culture (History) - Based on Analysis of Past Papers

Indian Art & Culture is an important part of UPSC (IAS) prelims and mains syllabus. However, the syllabus for Art & Culture is vast and it’s important that the aspirants understand what to study as per the exam pattern. In this article, we have marked all the important topics from art and culture which should be studied for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020.

Performing Arts

Classical Dances

In the dance forms, one needs to learn the origin of these dance forms, important movements, costumes, and famous names who perform the dance forms.

Bharatnatyam Kathakali Kathak Manipuri Odissi Kuchipudi Sattriya

Music of India

⇒ Hindustani Music

⇒ Carnatic Classical Music

Gitam

Sulladi

Svarajati

Jatisvaram

Varnam

Kirtanam

Kriti

Pada

Javali

Tillana

Pallavi

Tanam

⇒ Regional Music

Rasiya Geet - U.P.

Pankhida - Rajasthan

Lotia Rajasthan

Pandavani - Chatisgarh

Shakunakhar-Mangalgeet, Kumaon

Barhamasa - Kumaon

Mando - goa

Alha - U.P.

Hori - U.P.

Sohar - U.P.

Chhakri - Kashmir

Laman - H.P.

Kajri - U.P.

Qawwali

Tappa - Punjab

Powada - Maharashtra

Teej Songs - Rajasthan

Burrakatha - Andhra Pradesh

Bhuta Song - Kerela

Daskathia - Odisha

Bihu Songs - Assam

Sana lomak - Manipur

Saikuti Zai - Mizoram

Chai Hia - Mizoram

Basanti - Garhwal

Ghasiyari Geet - Garhwal

Villu Pattu - Tamil Nadu

Sikar Ke Biah - Bhojpuri Song

Musical Instruments

Tata Vadya

Sushira Vadya

Avannadha Vadya

Ghana Vadya

⇒ Development of Music during the Mughal period

⇒ Music During the Medival Period

Theatre & Drama

⇒ Traditional Theatre forms

Bhand Pather

Swang

Nautanki

Raasleela

Bhavai

Jatra

Maach

Bhaona

Tamaasha

Dashavatar

Krishinattam

Mudiyettu

Theyyam

Koodiyattam

Yakshaagana

Therukoothu

⇒ Puppetry

String Puppets

Shadow Puppets

Rod Puppets

Glove Puppets

Visual Arts

⇒ Architecture

Indo-Islamic Architecture

Temple Architecture

(temples during Gupta’s, Jaina Temples, Solanki style temples, Chandela Temples, Temples of Orrisa, temples during Chalukyas of Badami, Rashtrakutas, Hoysala, temples of South India

Harappan Architecture

Mauryan Art

Post-Mauryan Art

Gupta Art

Deccan Art

Modern Architecture ( During the British Rule)

⇒ Indian Paintings

Rock paintings

The Murals/Wall Paintings (Ajanta, Badami, etc.)

Miniature Painting

Jaina School of Painting

Mughal Painting

Modern Indian Painting

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains Syllabus of Civil Services Exam

Literary Arts