UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Art & Culture (History) - Based on Analysis of Past Papers

Indian Art & Culture is an important part of UPSC (IAS) prelims and mains syllabus. However, the syllabus for Art & Culture is vast and it’s important that the aspirants understand what to study as per the exam pattern. In this article, we have marked all the important topics from art and culture which should be studied for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020.
Performing Arts
- Classical Dances
In the dance forms, one needs to learn the origin of these dance forms, important movements, costumes, and famous names who perform the dance forms.
- Bharatnatyam
- Kathakali
- Kathak
- Manipuri
- Odissi
- Kuchipudi
- Sattriya
- Music of India
⇒ Hindustani Music
⇒ Carnatic Classical Music
- Gitam
- Sulladi
- Svarajati
- Jatisvaram
- Varnam
- Kirtanam
- Kriti
- Pada
- Javali
- Tillana
- Pallavi
- Tanam
⇒ Regional Music
- Rasiya Geet - U.P.
- Pankhida - Rajasthan
- Lotia Rajasthan
- Pandavani - Chatisgarh
- Shakunakhar-Mangalgeet, Kumaon
- Barhamasa - Kumaon
- Mando - goa
- Alha - U.P.
- Hori - U.P.
- Sohar - U.P.
- Chhakri - Kashmir
- Laman - H.P.
- Kajri - U.P.
- Qawwali
- Tappa - Punjab
- Powada - Maharashtra
- Teej Songs - Rajasthan
- Burrakatha - Andhra Pradesh
- Bhuta Song - Kerela
- Daskathia - Odisha
- Bihu Songs - Assam
- Sana lomak - Manipur
- Saikuti Zai - Mizoram
- Chai Hia - Mizoram
- Basanti - Garhwal
- Ghasiyari Geet - Garhwal
- Villu Pattu - Tamil Nadu
- Sikar Ke Biah - Bhojpuri Song
- Musical Instruments
- Tata Vadya
- Sushira Vadya
- Avannadha Vadya
- Ghana Vadya
⇒ Development of Music during the Mughal period
⇒ Music During the Medival Period
- Theatre & Drama
⇒ Traditional Theatre forms
- Bhand Pather
- Swang
- Nautanki
- Raasleela
- Bhavai
- Jatra
- Maach
- Bhaona
- Tamaasha
- Dashavatar
- Krishinattam
- Mudiyettu
- Theyyam
- Koodiyattam
- Yakshaagana
- Therukoothu
⇒ Puppetry
- String Puppets
- Shadow Puppets
- Rod Puppets
- Glove Puppets
Visual Arts
⇒ Architecture
- Indo-Islamic Architecture
- Temple Architecture
(temples during Gupta’s, Jaina Temples, Solanki style temples, Chandela Temples, Temples of Orrisa, temples during Chalukyas of Badami, Rashtrakutas, Hoysala, temples of South India
- Harappan Architecture
- Mauryan Art
- Post-Mauryan Art
- Gupta Art
- Deccan Art
- Modern Architecture (During the British Rule)
⇒ Indian Paintings
- Rock paintings
- The Murals/Wall Paintings (Ajanta, Badami, etc.)
- Miniature Painting
- Jaina School of Painting
- Mughal Painting
- Modern Indian Painting
Literary Arts
- Development of Sanskrit Language
- Development of Pali Language & Literature
- Philosophical Literature
- Buddhist Scriptures
- Major Writers during Mughal Sultanate
- Women Poets of Bhakti
- Development of Hindi Language & Literature
- Literature in the Modern Era
- Dalit Literature
- Use of mythology
- Contemporary Literature
