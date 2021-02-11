UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Topic-wise Important Questions on Economics
UPSC IAS prelims 2021 exam is to be held on 27th June 2021. In this article, we have provided Important Questions on various topics of Economics which are designed as per the latest UPSC Prelims exam pattern.
From learning the basics of the economy to five-year plans, monetary and fiscal policy, Economics covers a wide array of different sections. After a key analysis of the previous years’ papers, we have observed that questions related to RBI and its functioning has been frequently put in the paper. Terms related to banking and the economy are important. Monetary Policy, Economic Survey, Budget are a crucial part of the Economy Syllabus. You can access important questions on all these topics of Economics from the links below:
Also Check: Subject-Wise Study Material for UPSC IAS Prelims Preparation/ Revision
Topic-wise Important Questions on Economics
|
➙ Planning
|
➙ External Factors Affecting Economy (Available Soon)
|
➙ Global Financial crisis (Available Soon)
|
➙ International Organizations (Available Soon)
NCERT textbooks play an important role in understanding and constructing the base for the Economics subject. The Economics syllabus can be studied from the NCERT of Class 9th to Class 12th. You can check the below link to access the NCERTs for UPSC Exam preparation.
Complete List of NCERT Textbooks & State Board Books Required for Preparation
With UPSC's dynamic pattern no single book is enough. The smart strategy act will be to get through with basic static areas and keep track of current issues that could then be mapped to the modern India syllabus. To test your knowledge on the daily static and current events you can take the quiz below:
GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events
Also Check: Important Topics to Study from Economics & Sustainable Development