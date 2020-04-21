UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check List of National Institutes and Their Functions in India

The Ministry of Culture is the Indian government ministry responsible for the preservation and promotion of art and culture of India. To meet its aim and achieve responsibilities various Institutions and Organizations work under its umbrella. In the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 1-2 questions are asked based on these institutes. Hence it is necessary that the aspirants learn important facts and workings of these organizations. In this article, we have provided a list of all such national institutes working under the Ministry of Culture.

⇨ Archaeological Survey of India

What is the Archaeological Survey of India?

The Archaeological Survey of India is an Indian government agency working under the Ministry of Culture that is responsible for archaeological research and the conservation and preservation of cultural monuments in the country. It was founded in 1861 by Alexander Cunningham who also became its first Director-General.

Organization

Under the provisions of the AMASR Act of 1958, the ASI administers more than 3650 ancient monuments, archaeological sites, and remains of national importance. These can include temples, mosques, churches, tombs, and cemeteries to palaces, forts, step-wells, and rock-cut caves. The Survey also maintains ancient mounds and other similar sites which represent the remains of ancient habitation.

⇨ Central Secretariat Library

The Central Secretariat Library (CSL) is one of the oldest libraries of the Government of India and comes under the Ministry of Culture. It dates back to 1891 when the Imperial Secretariat Library was established in Kolkata (Calcutta). With the shifting of the Capital, the Library was also moved to Delhi and since 1969 it is housed in G-Wing of the Shastri Bhawan. In terms of the size of collection 8,50,000 volumes (print or non-print), it is the second-largest Central Government library after the National Library, Kolkata. CSL has a textbook library located at R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

⇨ National Museum

The blueprint for establishing the National Museum in Delhi was prepared by the Maurice Gwyer Committee in May 1946. An Exhibition of Indian Art, consisting of selected artifacts from various museums of India was organized by the Royal Academy, London with the cooperation of the Government of India and Britain. The Exhibition went on display in the galleries of Burlington House, London during the winter months of 1947-48. It was decided to display the same collection in Delhi, before the return of exhibits to their respective museums. An exhibition was organized in the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President’s residence), New Delhi in 1949, which turned out to be a great success. This event proved responsible for the creation of the National Museum.

⇨ Center for Cultural Resources & Training

The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) is one of the premier institutions working in the field of linking education with culture. Established in 1979, pioneered by Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and Dr. Kapila Vatsyayan, it functions as an autonomous organization under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. At the philosophical core of the CCRT lies a commitment to holistic education, encompassing the cognitive, emotional and spiritual development of children. To this end, the CCRT conducts education grounded in cultural knowledge and understanding as conducive to clarity, creativity, independence of thought, tolerance and compassion.

CCRT has been contributing to the strengthening of the foundation of the nation by making education culture-based and meaningful. The CCRT has its headquarters in New Delhi and three Regional Centres at Udaipur in the west, Hyderabad in the south and Guwahati in the north-east to facilitate the widespread dissemination of Indian art and culture. The CCRT revitalizes the education system by creating an understanding and awareness among teachers, students, and educational administrators about the plurality of the regional cultures of India and integrating this knowledge with education.

⇨ South Central Zone Cultural Centre

The South Central Zone Cultural, Nagpur one of the seven Zonal Cultural Centres in India was established in 1986 with its Headquarters at Nagpur. It comprises the linguistically different states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Each of these States has rich traditions of folk, tribal, fine arts, and crafts. The Centre strives through its various activities to enrich, promote and strengthen these traditions. The Centre is working under the control of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. His Excellency, the Governor of Maharashtra is the Chairman of this Centre.

The main objective of the Centre :

To preserve, promote and disseminate Lalit Kala in general and folk and tribal art in particular in its constituent States.

To identify upcoming talented artists in the field of music and dance, theatre, visual art, etc. and to provide them a national platform.

To revive vanishing art forms of the four participating States of the Centre and to carry out audio-visual documentation of such forms.

To provide opportunities by which people from different parts of India get to know more about each other’s traditions and cultural heritage and thereby help in promoting mutual understanding and national integration by organizing national cultural exchange programs.

⇨ Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, established in memory of Smt. Indira Gandhi is visualized as a center encompassing the study and experience of all the arts – each form with its own integrity, yet within a dimension of mutual interdependence, interrelated with nature, social structure and cosmology.

Objectives of the Institution

to serve as a major resource center for the arts, especially written, oral and visual source materials

to undertake research and publication programmes of reference works, glossaries, dictionaries and encyclopedia concerning the arts and the humanities

to establish a tribal and folk arts division with a core collection for conducting systematic scientific studies and for live presentations.

to provide a forum for a creative and critical dialogue through performances, exhibitions, multi-media projections, conferences, seminars and workshops between and amongst the diverse arts, traditional and contemporary

to foster dialogue between arts and current ideas in philosophy, science, and technology, with a view toward bridging the gap in intellectual understanding between modern sciences and arts and culture

to evolve models of research programmes and arts administration more pertinent to the Indian ethos

to elucidate the formative and dynamic factors in the complex web of interactions between diverse social strata, communities, and regions

to promote an network with national and international institutions; and

to conduct related research in the arts, humanities, and culture.

⇨ National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property

The National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), established in 1976 under the Ministry of Culture, is the premier organization for the researches in the conservation of the cultural property including monuments and sites, as well as museums, library, and archive collections.

NRLC achieves its mission through scientific research, education and training, field projects, collaborations and dissemination of information via articles in journals, conferences, workshops, publications, and public participation.

NRLC is well equipped with adequate infrastructure and laboratories for material analysis and testing, developing sustainable conservation solutions.

