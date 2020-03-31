UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from International Relations (IR) Syllabus

UPSC (IAS) Prelims syllabus is dynamic and theoretical in itself. It is essential that aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services Exam thoroughly prepare for each subject mentioned in the syllabus. International Relations is one such subject which is important for both the prelims and mains exam. With a vast syllabus available it becomes difficult for aspirants to decide which topic is important for the UPSC Prelims Exam. In this article we have provided all the important topics which should be studied from the IR syllabus when preparing for UPSC IAS) Prelims exam 2020.
India’s Relations with Neighbours
➨ India and Nepal
- Recent Visits
- Security
- Water Resources
- Power
- Trade
- Border Dispute
➨ India and Bhutan
- Hydropower
- Recent Evolutions
- Economic Development
- Incidents in Doklam Area
➨ India and Bangladesh
- Recent Visits
- Teesta Dispute
- Border Agreements (LBA, Maritime Boundary Award)
- Trade
- Security
➨ India and Sri Lanka
- Recent Visits
- Fishermen issues
- Economic Trade
- India-Sri Lanks- China Relations
➨ India and Pakistan
- Dialogues and Disruptions
- Indus Water Treaty
- Sir Creek Dispute
- Siachen
- China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Case
- Trade
- Border Disputes
➨ India and Afghanistan
- Strategic Partnership Agreement
- Heart of Asia Process
- India’s reconstruction contributions
➨ India and China
- Boundary and Territorial Conflicts
- Indo-china Border
- Doklam dispute
- Rivers
- BCIM Corridor
- India and OBOR
India’s Relations with South East Asia
➨ India and Myanmar
- Key Visits
- BIMSTEK
- Mekong-Ganga Cooperation
➨ India and ASEAN
- Look East Policy
- Trade and Investment
- RCEP Negotiations
- Soth China Sea Dispute
India’s Relations with Indo-Pacific
➨ India and Japan
- Emerging strategic relationship
- Technology Cooperations
- Island disputes with China
➨ India and South Korea
- Economic and Cultural ties
➨ India and Australia
- Recent agreements
- Political Cooperation
- Trade
- Civil Nuclear Cooperation
India’s Relations with West Asia
➨ India’s Look West Policy
➨ India-GCC Relations
➨ India and Saudi Arabia
- Economy
- Trade
➨ India and UAE
- Trade ad Investment
- Strategic Partnership
➨ India and Iran
- Chahbar Port
- Energy trade
➨ India and Israel
- Defense and Security
- Agriculture
- Recent PM visits
India’s Relations with Russia
- Borders
- Political Relations
- Technology Exchange
- Economic Relations
- Cultural Relations
India’s Relations with Europe
➨ India and the European Union
- EU- Evolution & Identity
- Economic and Trade Relations
- Technology and Environmental Treaties
- Education and Culture
- India and EU FTA
➨ India and the UK
- India and UK Bilateral Treaties
- Brexit
➨ India and France
- Recent Visits and dialogues
- Security and defense
- Security
- Technology and Nuclear Co-operation
➨ India and Germany
- Security and defense
- Security
- Technology
India’s Relations with the USA
- Recent Visits and Dialogues
- Civil Nuclear Deal
- Political Relations
- Counter-Terrorism Policies
- Investment
- Trade
- Climate change and environmental concerns
- P2P
- Space
- Education and Culture
- Global Public Health
- Science and Technology
- Joint Declaration 2017
India’s Relations with Africa
- Background of relations
- Recent Developments and Visits
- India’s Investment Africa
- Security
- Asia-Africa Growth Corridor
International Organization and India’s Relations
- UNO
- WTO
- BRICS
- IBSA FORUM
- OPEC
- OIC
- G-20
- G-7
- G-77
