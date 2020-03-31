UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from International Relations (IR) Syllabus

UPSC (IAS) Prelims syllabus is dynamic and theoretical in itself. It is essential that aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services Exam thoroughly prepare for each subject mentioned in the syllabus. International Relations is one such subject which is important for both the prelims and mains exam. With a vast syllabus available it becomes difficult for aspirants to decide which topic is important for the UPSC Prelims Exam. In this article we have provided all the important topics which should be studied from the IR syllabus when preparing for UPSC IAS) Prelims exam 2020.

India’s Relations with Neighbours

➨ India and Nepal

Recent Visits

Security

Water Resources

Power

Trade

Border Dispute

➨ India and Bhutan

Hydropower

Recent Evolutions

Economic Development

Incidents in Doklam Area

➨ India and Bangladesh

Recent Visits

Teesta Dispute

Border Agreements (LBA, Maritime Boundary Award)

Trade

Security

➨ India and Sri Lanka

Recent Visits

Fishermen issues

Economic Trade

India-Sri Lanks- China Relations

➨ India and Pakistan

Dialogues and Disruptions

Indus Water Treaty

Sir Creek Dispute

Siachen

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Trade

Border Disputes

➨ India and Afghanistan

Strategic Partnership Agreement

Heart of Asia Process

India’s reconstruction contributions

➨ India and China

Boundary and Territorial Conflicts

Indo-china Border

Doklam dispute

Rivers

BCIM Corridor

India and OBOR

India’s Relations with South East Asia

➨ India and Myanmar

Key Visits

BIMSTEK

Mekong-Ganga Cooperation

➨ India and ASEAN

Look East Policy

Trade and Investment

RCEP Negotiations

Soth China Sea Dispute

India’s Relations with Indo-Pacific

➨ India and Japan

Emerging strategic relationship

Technology Cooperations

Island disputes with China

➨ India and South Korea

Economic and Cultural ties

➨ India and Australia

Recent agreements

Political Cooperation

Trade

Civil Nuclear Cooperation

India’s Relations with West Asia

➨ India’s Look West Policy

➨ India-GCC Relations

➨ India and Saudi Arabia

Economy

Trade

➨ India and UAE

Trade ad Investment

Strategic Partnership

➨ India and Iran

Chahbar Port

Energy trade

➨ India and Israel

Defense and Security

Agriculture

Recent PM visits

India’s Relations with Russia

Borders

Political Relations

Technology Exchange

Economic Relations

Cultural Relations

India’s Relations with Europe

➨ India and the European Union

EU- Evolution & Identity

Economic and Trade Relations

Technology and Environmental Treaties

Education and Culture

India and EU FTA

➨ India and the UK

India and UK Bilateral Treaties

Brexit

➨ India and France

Recent Visits and dialogues

Security and defense

Security

Technology and Nuclear Co-operation

➨ India and Germany

Security and defense

Security

Technology

India’s Relations with the USA

Recent Visits and Dialogues

Civil Nuclear Deal

Political Relations

Counter-Terrorism Policies

Investment

Trade

Climate change and environmental concerns

P2P

Space

Education and Culture

Global Public Health

Science and Technology

Joint Declaration 2017

India’s Relations with Africa

Background of relations

Recent Developments and Visits

India’s Investment Africa

Security

Asia-Africa Growth Corridor

International Organization and India’s Relations

UNO

WTO

BRICS

IBSA FORUM

OPEC

OIC

G-20

G-7

G-77

