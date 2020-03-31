Study at Home
Search

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from International Relations (IR) Syllabus

Check important topics from the International Relations (IR) syllabus to be studied for UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020. 

Mar 31, 2020 14:02 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC Prelims 2020: Important Topics from International Relations (IR) Syllabus
UPSC Prelims 2020: Important Topics from International Relations (IR) Syllabus

UPSC (IAS) Prelims syllabus is dynamic and theoretical in itself. It is essential that aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services Exam thoroughly prepare for each subject mentioned in the syllabus. International Relations is one such subject which is important for both the prelims and mains exam. With a vast syllabus available it becomes difficult for aspirants to decide which topic is important for the UPSC Prelims Exam. In this article we have provided all the important topics which should be studied from the IR syllabus when preparing for UPSC IAS) Prelims exam 2020.

India’s Relations with Neighbours

India and Nepal 

  • Recent Visits
  • Security
  • Water Resources
  • Power
  • Trade
  • Border Dispute

India and Bhutan

  • Hydropower
  • Recent Evolutions
  • Economic Development
  • Incidents in Doklam Area

India and Bangladesh

  • Recent Visits
  • Teesta Dispute
  • Border Agreements (LBA, Maritime Boundary Award)
  • Trade
  • Security

India and Sri Lanka

  • Recent Visits
  • Fishermen issues
  • Economic Trade
  • India-Sri Lanks- China Relations

India and Pakistan

  • Dialogues and Disruptions
  • Indus Water Treaty
  • Sir Creek Dispute
  • Siachen
  • China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
  • Kulbhushan Jadhav Case
  • Trade
  • Border Disputes

India and Afghanistan

  • Strategic Partnership Agreement
  • Heart of Asia Process
  • India’s reconstruction contributions
UPSC 2020 (IAS) Prelims: Check Important Questions for Preparation of Economics & Social Development Section

India and China

  • Boundary and Territorial Conflicts
  • Indo-china Border
  • Doklam dispute
  • Rivers
  • BCIM Corridor
  • India and OBOR
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Indian Polity

India’s Relations with South East Asia

India and Myanmar

  • Key Visits
  • BIMSTEK
  • Mekong-Ganga Cooperation

India and ASEAN

  • Look East Policy
  • Trade and Investment
  • RCEP Negotiations
  • Soth China Sea Dispute

UPSC 2020 (IAS) Prelims: Check Important Questions from Environment & Ecology Section

India’s Relations with Indo-Pacific

India and Japan

  • Emerging strategic relationship
  • Technology Cooperations
  • Island disputes with China

India and South Korea

  • Economic and Cultural ties

India and Australia

  • Recent agreements
  • Political Cooperation
  • Trade
  • Civil Nuclear Cooperation

India’s Relations with West Asia

India’s Look West Policy

India-GCC Relations

India and Saudi Arabia

  • Economy
  • Trade

India and UAE

  • Trade ad Investment
  • Strategic Partnership

India and Iran

  • Chahbar Port
  • Energy trade

India and Israel  

  • Defense and Security
  • Agriculture
  • Recent PM visits

India’s Relations with Russia

  • Borders
  • Political Relations
  • Technology Exchange
  • Economic Relations
  • Cultural Relations
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Art & Culture (History) - Based on Analysis of Past Papers

India’s Relations with Europe

India and the European Union

  • EU- Evolution & Identity
  • Economic and Trade Relations
  • Technology and Environmental Treaties
  • Education and Culture
  • India and EU FTA

India and the UK

  • India and UK Bilateral Treaties
  • Brexit

India and France

  • Recent Visits and dialogues
  • Security and defense
  • Security
  • Technology and Nuclear Co-operation

India and Germany

  • Security and defense
  • Security
  • Technology 

India’s Relations with the USA

  • Recent Visits and Dialogues
  • Civil Nuclear Deal
  • Political Relations
  • Counter-Terrorism Policies
  • Investment
  • Trade
  • Climate change and environmental concerns
  • P2P
  • Space
  • Education and Culture
  • Global Public Health
  • Science and Technology
  • Joint Declaration 2017

India’s Relations with Africa

  • Background of relations
  • Recent Developments and Visits
  • India’s Investment Africa
  • Security
  • Asia-Africa Growth Corridor
UPSC 2020 (IAS) Prelims: Check Important Questions & Answers on International Organisations

International Organization and India’s Relations

  • UNO
  • WTO
  • BRICS
  • IBSA FORUM
  • OPEC
  • OIC
  • G-20
  • G-7
  • G-77

Also Check:

Check Important Government Schemes launched by Ministry of Women & Child Development

Related Stories