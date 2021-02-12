UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Topic-wise Important Questions & Answers on Art & Culture (History)

The Art and Culture section of Indian History covers a significant part of the prelims paper and 4-5 questions have been repeatedly asked from this section in the previous years’ prelims exam. From architecture to literally art forms, dance and music to theatre and drama, Art & Culture includes a wide array of sub-topics. These topics need to be thoroughly studied for memorizing and remembering them till the exam day.

With an extensive syllabus, History always comes as a troubling subject for more aspirants. Ancient, medieval and modern history are three dimensions of the subject. Each section is important for the exam. Art & Culture forms a part of each of these sections and should be well prepared. Below are the links to important questions and explained answers on various topics of Art & Culture.

NCERT textbooks play an important role in understanding and constructing the base for the History subject. The Indian Art & Culture syllabus can be studied from the NCERT of Class 11th to Class 12th. Also, the aspirants can read the Class 12th Tamil Nadu Board NCERT to a better understanding of Indian Heritage. You can check the below link to access the NCERTs for UPSC Exam preparation.

With UPSC's dynamic pattern no single book is enough. The smart strategy act will be to get through with basic static areas and keep track of current issues that could then be mapped to the Indian Heritage syllabus. To test your knowledge on the daily static and current events you can take the quiz below:

