UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Art & Culture - Topic 8 (Indian Paintings)

The tradition of paintings has been carried on in the Indian subcontinent since ancient times. With time, Indian classical paintings evolved to become a sort of blend of the various traditions influencing them. Indian paintings provide an aesthetic continuum that extends from early civilization to the present day. The topic is important to be studied while preparing for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam. Aspirants can check their preparation level on these topics by solving the below-given questions, These questions have been created by the subject expert as per the latest UPSC Prelims exam pattern.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements with reference to Madhubani paintings:

Madhubani painting originated in Bihar The Themes for most of these paintings are Hindu Gods and Goddesses and scenes from Hindu mythology.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The women of the village drew the paintings on the walls of their home, as an illustration of their thoughts, hopes, and dreams.

Ques 2: Which of the following statements is not true about miniature paintings?

Human figures are mostly seen in the side profiles. These are mostly painted on walls and caves.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Miniature paintings are executed on a very small scale for books or albums on perishable material such as paper and cloth.

Ques 3: Pattchitra is the folk painting of which of the following states?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Odisha

(d) Karnataka

Ans: c

Explanation: Pattachitra refers to the folk painting of the state of Orissa, in the eastern region of India.‘Patta’ in Sanskrit means ‘Vastra’ or ‘Clothings’ and ‘Chitra’ means paintings.

Ques 4: Which of the following paintings are also popularly known as Snake paintings?

(a) Guler Paintings

(b) Basholi Paintings

(c) Manjusha Paintings

(d) Kangra Paintings

Ans: c

Explanation: Manjusha Art is an ancient and historically significant art form, considered on a par with Madhubani art. Manjusha Art or Manjusha Kala is often referred to as Snake Paintings by foreigners as swirling snakes in the artist depict the central character Bihula's tale of love and sacrifice.

Ques 5: Which of the following paintings is not part of The Pahari School?

(a) Basohli paintings

(b) Guler paintings

(c) Kullu paintings

(d) KAlighat paintings

Ans: d

Explanation: Patua painters from rural Bengal came and settled in Kalighat to make images of gods and goddesses in the early 19th century

Ques 6: Match the given folk paintings with their state of origin:

Folk Paintings State (A) Kalamkari (I) Andhra Pradesh (B) Thangka (II) Maharashtra (C) Warli (III) Bihar (D) Manjusha (IV) Sikkim

Select the correct code:

(a) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV

(b) A-II, B-III, C-I, D-IV,

(c) A-IV, B-II, C-III, D-I

(d) A-I, B-IV, C-II, D-III

Ans: d

Explanation: Kalamkari Paintings (Andhra Pradesh) Thangka paintings are Buddhist paintings of Sikkim Warli paintings are Practiced in tribal regions of Maharashtra with subjects, predominantly religious. Manjusha paintings are executed on Jute and paper in the state of Bihar

Ques 7: Consider the following statements regarding Rajput paintings:

Rajput painting is further divided into Rajasthani painting and Pahari painting. They are in the Persian safavi style with dominating colours being red, blue and green

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Unlike Mughal paintings which were contemporary in style, Rajput paintings were traditional & romantic.

Ques 8: Which of the following is first art work of the Mughal School?

(a) Akbar nama

(b) Tuti-nama

(c) Hamzanama

(d) Razm-nama

Ans: b

Explanation: Tuti-nama was the first art work of the Mughal School.

Ques 9: Which of the following is not true about The Pala School of paintings?

Exist in the form of illustrations to the religious texts on Buddhism & Jains The Buddhist monasteries of Nalanda, Odantapuri, Vikramsila & Somarupa were great centers of Buddhist learning and art.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Exist in the form of illustrations to the religious texts on Buddhism executed under the Palas of the eastern India & the Jain texts executed in western India The Buddhist monasteries of Nalanda, Odantapuri, Vikramsila & Somarupa were great centers of Buddhist learning and art.

Ques 10: Consider the following statements about about wall paintings?

They are also referred to as Mural Paintings. Ravan Chhaya paintings are an example of mural paintings

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c