Gopichand Hinduja Biography: Early Life, Education, Family Background, and Net Worth

Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja was a highly successful Indian-British billionaire businessman. He controlled the vast Indian conglomerate, the Hinduja Group. For many years, he was the Co-Chairman of the group with his older brother, Srichand "S. P." Hinduja. On November 4, 2025, sadly, he passed away in a London hospital at the age of 85. He was the Chairman of the Hinduja Group at the time of his passing, having succeeded his elder brother, Srichand, who died in May 2023. His passing was called the "end of an era" by a British House of Lords member. He was one of four Hinduja brothers who built up the business empire. He and his family were often named among the wealthiest people in the UK and Asia. In this article, we'll take a look at who Gopichand Hinduja was, his net worth, and his early life.

Who was Gopichand P. Hinduja? Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja was a highly successful Indian-British billionaire businessman. He was the Chairman of the Hinduja Group, a vast multinational conglomerate. He was often named among the wealthiest people in the UK. Early Life & Education Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja was born on January 29, 1940.

He graduated from Jai Hind College in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1959.

He received an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

He was affectionately known as 'GP' in business circles. Family Background His father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, founded the Hinduja Group in 1914.

The business started in the Sindh region of India (now Pakistan).

Gopichand was a member of the second generation of the Hinduja family.

He was one of four Hinduja brothers who ran the business.

His brothers were Srichand P. Hinduja (elder, who died in May 2023), Prakash P. Hinduja, and Ashok P. Hinduja.

Personal Life He was married to Sunita Hinduja.

They had three children: two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj, and one daughter, Rita.

He was a British citizen.

Gopichand and his family were based in London. Business Acumen Gopichand Hinduja joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959.

He was a key figure, along with his brothers, in transforming the company from an Indo-Middle East trading firm into a global conglomerate.

He was the Chairman of the Hinduja Group at the time of his passing, succeeding his brother, Srichand, following Srichand's death in 2023.

The Hinduja Group operates in many sectors, including automotive (Ashok Leyland), banking and finance (IndusInd Bank), oil and speciality chemicals (Gulf Oil), IT, power, and real estate.

He played a crucial role in major acquisitions, such as:

Gulf Oil in 1984.

Ashok Leyland in 1987 (a significant non-resident Indian investment in India).

His business philosophy was summarised by the words "common sense".

Net Worth Gopichand Hinduja and his family were consistently ranked among the wealthiest people in the UK and Asia. In May 2024, he and his family topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the UK. The family's estimated fortune was $37 billion in 2024. As of November 2025, the Hinduja family's estimated net worth, according to Forbes, is approximately $20.6 billion. Gopichand P. Hinduja Quotes Gopichand Hinduja, in his decades of business leadership, often spoke about core values and the family's philosophy. His quotes emphasise unity, tradition, and working for the greater good. Here are some of the key quotes and the guiding principles he and his family upheld: On the Family Business & Unity 1. "Everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone." This is the famous Hinduja family motto, often repeated by Gopichand, that summarises their philosophy of shared ownership and collective stewardship.

2. "We four are one soul." He said this regarding the bond with his three brothers, Srichand, Prakash, and Ashok, emphasising their unity despite running a massive global group. 3. "I love my brothers. This recognition not only acknowledges our family's relentless pursuit of excellence, it also serves as a testament to the collective efforts, unwavering dedication, and remarkable resilience demonstrated by every member of the Hinduja family." A quote expressing gratitude for their ranking on the Rich List, crediting the whole family. On Business and Leadership 4. "His business philosophy is best summarised by the words 'common sense'." This phrase is often used by those close to him to describe his pragmatic approach to making deals. 5. "We have to meet our commitments even if we have to sell our shirt."

A saying from his father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, that Gopichand carried forward, stressing the importance of honour and keeping one's word. 6. "My son became the chairman, not because he is Hinduja, but because of his own capability." Reflecting his belief against nepotism and the importance of merit in business leadership. 7. "You have to handle it with wisdom and also be more humble when you have more achievements." A quote on handling the success and inevitable controversies that come with a large business empire. On Life and Purpose 8. "Money is there only to spend and have a comfortable life. We all believe that we are trustees to use this money in a proper manner." Highlighting the family's view of wealth as a responsibility to be managed for philanthropic or practical purposes. 9. "My dharma (duty) is to work, so that I can give."