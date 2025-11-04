KGMU Admit Card 2025: Download Exam City Slip PDF at kgmu.org - Link Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
By Mohd Salman
Nov 4, 2025, 17:12 IST

KGMU City Slip 2025: KGMU has released the City Intimation Slip 2025 for the Nursing Officer Exam on kgmu.org. Candidates can check their exam city from November 4 and download the admit card from November 11. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 14 across 9 cities in Uttar Pradesh.

KGMU Admit Card 2025: The King George Medical University (KGMU) has activated the link KGMU Nursing Officer City Slip 2025 on its official website, kgmu.org. The candidates who applied for the KGMU Nursing Officer Exam 2025 for 733 vacancies can now check their city of examination on November 4 and the admit card link will get actived from November 14, 2025
The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates can find their city of examination by logging in with their registration number and password.

KGMU has activated the City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, kgmu.org, on November 4, 2025. Candidates can check their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation accordingly. The cities of examinations are Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, New Delhi, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. Click on the direct link below to check KGMU City Slip 2025

Click Here

The official website will activate the KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025 download link on November 11, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025: Overview

KGMU has activated the link to check the city of examination. The KGMU Nursing Officer Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2025 in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. Check the table below for KGMU Nursing Officer City Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Recruitment Board

King George Medical University

Posts

Nursing Officer

Total Vacancies

733

KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date 2025

November 14, 2025

KGMU Nursing Officer City Slip 2025

November 4, 2025

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025

November 11, 2025

Official Website

kgmu.org

Steps to Download KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the KGMU - kgmu.org
Step 2: Click on the careers button on the home page
Step 4: Click on the link provided to download the Nursing Officers Admit card 2025
Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.
Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.
Step 5: The KGMU Nursing Officer admit card 2025 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.
Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

