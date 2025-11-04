KGMU Admit Card 2025: Download Exam City Slip PDF at kgmu.org - Link Here

KGMU Admit Card 2025: The King George Medical University (KGMU) has activated the link KGMU Nursing Officer City Slip 2025 on its official website, kgmu.org. The candidates who applied for the KGMU Nursing Officer Exam 2025 for 733 vacancies can now check their city of examination on November 4 and the admit card link will get actived from November 14, 2025

The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates can find their city of examination by logging in with their registration number and password. KGMU City Intimation Slip 2025 KGMU has activated the City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, kgmu.org, on November 4, 2025. Candidates can check their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation accordingly. The cities of examinations are Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, New Delhi, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. Click on the direct link below to check KGMU City Slip 2025

KGMU City Intimation Slip 2025 Click Here KGMU Admit Card 2025 The official website will activate the KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025 download link on November 11, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries. KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025: Overview KGMU has activated the link to check the city of examination. The KGMU Nursing Officer Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2025 in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. Check the table below for KGMU Nursing Officer City Slip 2025 Key Highlights KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025: Overview Recruitment Board King George Medical University Posts Nursing Officer Total Vacancies 733 KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date 2025 November 14, 2025 KGMU Nursing Officer City Slip 2025 November 4, 2025 KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2025 November 11, 2025 Official Website kgmu.org