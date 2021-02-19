UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Art & Culture - Topic 9 (Literary Arts)

Indian Literature refers to the literature produced on the Indian subcontinent. The earliest works of Indian Literature were orally transmitted. Sanskrit literature begins with the Rig Veda. The Sanskrit epics Ramayana and Mahabarata appeared towards the end of the first millennium BCE. Classical Sanskrit literature, Tamil Sangam Literature and Pali Literature flourished in the first few centuries of the first millennium CE. Literature in Kannada and Telugu appeared in the 9th and 11th Centuries respectively. Later Literature in Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, Persian, Urdu began to appear. o help aspirants prepare, we have compiled a list of 10 important questions on the Indian Literary Arts for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.

Also Check: Important Topics for Preparation of Art & Culture

Topic-wise Important Questions & Answers on Art & Culture (History)



Ques 1: The event National Hispanic Heritage Month recently seen in the news is primarily celebrated in which of the following countries?

(a) US

(b) Spain

(c) Mexico

(d) Cuba

Ans: a

Explanation: National Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual event honours the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors hailed from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding Yajurveda:

This Veda comprises of 6,000 ragas and raginis or musical notes. Yajur entails sacrifice or worship. Being a treatise on rituals, it is the most popular of the four Vedas.

Which of the given statements is correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: Sama Veda comprises of 6,000 ragas and raginis or musical notes. Yajur entails sacrifice or worship. This Veda is related with resources and mantras of different sacrifices. It gives directions for the performance of the yajnas. It has both poetic and prose versions. Being a treatise on rituals, it is the most popular of the four Vedas.

Ques 3: The latter portions of the Brahmanas were called:

(a) Aitreya

(b) Aranyakas

(c) Upanishads

(d) Upanishads

Ans: b

Explanation: After creation of the four Vedas, other works known as the Brahmanas were developed. These books gave a thorough explanation of Vedic rituals and instructions and deal with the science of sacrifice. The latter portions of the Brahmanas were called the Aranyakas while the final parts of the Aranyakas are metaphysical books named Upanishads which belong to the later stage of the Brahmana literature.

Ques 4: The two great epics, Kumarasambhava and Raghuvamsa were written by:

(a) Bharavi

(b) Sriharsha

(c) Magha

(d) Kalidasa

Ans: d

Explanation: The tallest figure in the sphere of epic poetry is Kalidasa (between A.D. 380-A.D. 415). He wrote two great epics, Kumarasambhava (the birth of Kumar), and Raghuvamsa (the dynasty of the Raghus). In the Kavya tradition, more care is bestowed on the form, such as the style, figure of speech, conceits, descriptions, etc., and the story-theme is push.

Ques 5: The famous literature Gathasaptashati (700 verses) by Hala is written in which of the following language?

(a) Pali

(b) Prakrit

(c) Sanskrit

(d) Kannada

Ans: b

Explanation: Prakrit is well known for Gathasaptashati (700 verses) by Hala (300 A.D.), the best example of erotic literature. It is a compilation of 700 verses along with his own contribution of 44 poems.

Ques 6: Recently, The Prime Minister extended his venerations to Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. To which of the following literature group did he belong to?

(a) Vaishanava bhakti literature

(b) Hindi literature

(c) Sangam literature

(d) Sufism

Ans: c

Explanation: Thiruvalluvar is fondly referred to as Valluvar by Tamils was born during 4th -5th century CE. Early classical Tamil literature is known as Sangam literature meaning ‘fraternity’.

Ques 7: One of the famous novels of early 20th century “Parineeta” was written by:

(a) Kazi Nazrul Islam

(b) Sarat Chandra Chatterjee

(c) Satyendranath Datta

(d) Tara Shankar Bandyopadhyay

Ans: b

Explanation Sarat Chandra Chatterjee (1876-1938) was one of the most popular Bengali novelists, whose popularity continues unabated even today, not only among Bengali readers, but also among people in other parts of India, by means of the numerous translations of his books, which are available in various Indian languages. His pet theme was the man-woman relationship, and he was well known for his portrayal of women, their sufferings and their often unspoken love. He was both a Gandhian and a socialist.

Ques 8: Amukta Malyada, an excellent prabandha in Telugu literature is a work of:

(a) Krishnadevaraya

(b) Nachana Somanath

(c) Tenali Ramakrishna

(d) Allasani Peddana

Ans: a

Explanation: Krishnadevaraya (1509-1529), the greatest of the Vijayanagara emperors, was a poet of great merit. His work Amukta Malyada is regarded as an excellent prabandha in Telugu literature.

Ques 9: Consider the following statements:

Ashvaghosha wrote the Buddhacharitra which is the biography of the Buddha He wrote poems praising the valour of Samudra Gupta

Which of the given statements is correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Kushana kings patronised Sanskrit scholars. Ashvaghosha wrote the Buddhacharitra which is the biography of the Buddha. He also wrote Saundarananda, which is a fine example of Sanskrit poetry.

Among the great poets and play writers of the Gupta period was Harisena. He wrote poems praising the valour of Samudra Gupta. It is inscribed on Allahabad pillar.

Ques 10: The original Mahabharata text was written by:

(a) Valmiki

(b) Kalidasa

(c) Ved vyas

(d) Vishakhdutta

Ans: c

Explanation: The Mahabharata, was written by Ved Vyas. Originally, it was written in Sanskrit and contained 8800 verses and was called “Jaya” or the collection dealing with victory. These were raised to 24,000 and came to be known as Bharata, named after one of the earliest Vedic tribes. The final compilation brought the verses to 100,000, which came to be known as the Mahabharata or the Satasahasri Samhita.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events