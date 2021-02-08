UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Art & Culture - Topic 1 (Dance Forms in India)

Indian Art & Culture is an important part of UPSC (IAS) prelims and mains syllabus. However, the syllabus for Art & Culture is vast and scattered it’s important that the aspirants understand what to study as per the exam pattern. Indian folk and classical dance forms are widely covered in the Art & Culture syllabus. Aspirants need to study the dance forms, their origin, mudras, performance, costumes and other important facts related to each dance form. To help aspirants prepare, we have compiled a list of 10 important questions on the folk and classical dance forms of India.

Ques 1: Luddi dance is a dance form from which Indian state?

(a). Andhra Pradesh

(b). Bihar

(c) Rajasthan

(d). Punjab

Ans: d

Explanation: It is danced to celebrate a victory in any field. Usually performed by the males in the folk culture, the Luddi dance is performed as a celebratory dance that celebrates the victory of any Punjabi in any field. The dance movements in this dance form are slow and are often integrated with the traditional Bhangra.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements:

Abhinaya Darpana is one of the main sources of textual material, for the study of the technique and grammar of body movement in Bharatnatyam Dance. Kathakali dance is known to be ekaharya,

Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Abhinaya Darpana by Nandikesvara is one of the main sources of textual material, for the study of the technique and grammar of body movement in Bharatnatyam Dance. Bharatnatyam dance is known to be ekaharya, where one dancer takes on many roles in a single performance.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with reference to Indian Classical dance forms:

Tandava and Lasya are two basic aspects of Indian classical dances.

2. Nritya is a dramatic element of the dance i.e. the imitation of characters.

Which of the following given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Natya is the dramatic element of the dance i.e. the imitation of characters. Nritya (expressional component i.e. mudras or gestures).

Ques 4: This is the only form of classical dance wedded to Hindustani or the North Indian music. The dancer often pauses to recite verses followed by their execution through movement.

Which dance form is being discussed in the above statement?

(a) Kathakali

(b) Bharatnatyam

(c) Kathak

(d) Mohiniyattam

Ans: c

Explanation: The word Kathak has been derived from the word Katha which means a story. Usually a solo performance, the dancer often pauses to recite verses followed by their execution through movement. Kathak is the only form of classical dance wedded to Hindustani or the North Indian music.

Ques 5: ‘Lai Haraoba’ is an earliest form of which of the following classical dance forms?

(a) Manipuri

(b) Odissi

(c) Kathakali

(d) Mohiniyattam

Ans: a

Explanation: Lai Haraoba is the earliest form of dance which forms the basis of all stylised dances in Manipur. Literally meaning - the merrymaking of the gods, it is performed as a ceremonial offering of song and dance.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

Jhoomar is a traditional women’s folk dance of Rajasthan. The dance is performed in circle to the tune of emotional songs.

Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Jhoomar is a folk dance performed during the harvest season in Punjab. It is slower and more rhythmic form of bhangara. Though the content of these songs is varied they are usually love with emotional songs too. The Jhoomar is a dance of ecstasy. The dance is performed in circle to the tune of emotional songs.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements with reference to Sattriya dance form:

The Sattriya dance form was introduced in the 15th century A.D in the state of Asssam. Vaishnava saint and reformer of Assam, Sankaradeva as a medium for propagation of the Vaishnava faith.

Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Sattriya dance form was introduced in the 15th century A.D by the Vaishnava saint and reformer of Assam, Sankaradeva as a medium for propagation of the Vaishnava faith.

Ques 8: Match the following folk dance forms with their states:

Folk Dance Forms States (A) Dollu Kunitha (I) Tamil Nadu (B) Padayani (II) Madhya Pradesh (C) Kolattam (III) Kerala (D) Matki Dance (IV) Karnataka

Select the correct code:

(a) A-II, B-III, C-I, D-IV

(b) A-IV, B-I, C-III, D-II

(c) A-IV, B-III , C-I, D-II

(d) A-II, B-I, C-III, D-IV

Ans: c

Explanation: Dollu Kunitha - Karnataka Padayani - Kerala Kolattam - Tamil Nadu Matki Dance - Madhya Pradesh

Ques 9: Which of the following dance forms is being discussed in the following statement?

“The dance is based on the love stories of Radha and Krishna. The expression of dance is full of charm and freshness.”

(a) Ghoomar

(b) Raslila

(c) Rouff

(d) Matki Dance

Ans: b

Explanation: Raslila is a popular dance form originating in the Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The dance is based on the love stories of Radha and Krishna. Some of the movements of the dance are common to that of Kathak. The expression of dance is full of charm and freshness.

Ques 10: Consider the following statements with reference to Kathak dance forms:

Under the patronage of Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Awadh, it grew into a major art form. Kathak is the only form of classical dance wedded to Hindustani or the North Indian music. It is a blend of dance, music and acting and dramatizes stories, which are mostly adapted from the Indian epics.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Ans: a

Explanation: Under the Mughal emperors and their nobles, Kathak was performed in the court, where it acquired its present features and developed into a form of dance with a distinctive style. Under the patronage of Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Awadh, it grew into a major art form. Usually a solo performance, the dancer often pauses to recite verses followed by their execution through movement. The focus is more on footwork; the movements are skillfully controlled and performed straight legged by dancers wearing ankle-bells.

