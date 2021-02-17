UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Art & Culture - Topic 7 (Colonial Architecture)

The architecture of the colonial period varied from the beginning attempts at creating authority through classical prototypes to the later approach of producing a supposedly more responsive image through what is now termed Indo-Saracenic architecture- a mixture of Hindu, Islamic and Western elements. Institutional, civic and utilitarian buildings such as post offices, railway stations, etc., began to be built in large numbers over the whole empire. The topic is important to be studied while preparing for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam. Aspirants can check their preparation level on these topics by solving the below-given questions, These questions have been created by the subject expert as per the latest UPSC Prelims exam pattern.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements with reference to the Neo-classical Style of architecture:

It is an imitation of the classical Greek-Roman style of architecture. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai is an example of a Neo-classical Style of architecture.

Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The British invested a lot in the design and construction of railway stations in the Neo-gothic style, an example of which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.

Ques 2: Which one of the following is an example of Indo-Saracenic Revival Style of architecture?

(a) India Gate

(b) University of Bombay

(c) Gateway of India

(d) The Mahalakshmi Temple

Ans: c

Explanation: Indo-Saracenic Revival Style was a hybrid of Indian and European style which developed in the early twentieth century. The Gateway of India is the most famous example of this style. The industrialist Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Hotel in a similar style.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with reference to the French influence on Modern Indian architecture:

The urban city planning concept was introduced by the french. They brought in the concepts of Patio Houses and Baroque churches.

Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Portuguese brought in the concepts of Patio Houses and Baroque churches.

Ques 4: Who among the following architects designed the city of Chandigarh?

(a) Laurie Baker

(b) Le-Corbusier

(c) Charles Correa

(d) Herbert Baker

Ans: b

Explanation: Le Corbusier s largest and most ambitious project was the design of Chandigarh. It was one of the early planned cities in post-independence India. The master-plan for Chandigarh was prepared by Le Corbusier.

Ques 5: Which of the following architectural structures is not a contribution of Sir Edwin Lutyen?

(a) Rashtrapati Bhavan

(b) Parliament House

(c) Hyderabad House

(d) Connaught Place

Ans: d

Explanation: Connaught Place was the creation of Robert Tor Russell. Russell designed CP as double storeyed: commercial establishments on the ground floor and the residential area on the first. He created the Inner Circle, Middle Circle and the Outer Circle and seven radial roads in CP.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements with reference to Art-Deco Style of architecture:

It was a combination of the Islamic and the Hindu architectural styles. The Art Deco style is also extremely popular amongst various Cinema halls that sprung up in the early to mid 20th Century.

Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Art Deco in India (and especially in Mumbai) evolved into a unique style that came to be called Deco-Saracenic. Essentially, it was a combination of the Islamic and the Hindu architectural styles.

Ques 7: Town Hall in Bombay is an example of:

(a) Neo-Gothic Style

(b) Neo-classical Style

(c) Art-Deco Style

(d) Indo-Saracenic Revival Style

Ans: b

Explanation: Neo-classical Style is an imitation of the classical Greeko-Roman style of architecture. An early example of this style is Town Hall in Bombay.

Ques 8: Which of the following given Delhi buildings was not designed by Walter George?

(a) Regal Cinema

(b) Sujan Singh Park

(c) St Stephen’s College

(d) Delhi Legislative Assembly

Ans: d

Explanation: Montague Thomas designed the first modern building of New Delhi after it became the capital — the grand Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Ques 9: Who among the following described the New Delhi city as “the Rome of Hindostan”?

(a) Robert Bryon

(b) Martine Garrison

(c) Major Kitoe

(d) Herbert Baker

Ans: a

Explanation: Robert Bryon described the New Delhi city as “the Rome of Hindostan”

Ques 10: Which one of the following is not a Characteristics of Colonial architecture?

The buildings they constructed in India were a direct reflection of their achievements in architecture back home.

(b) Colonial architectural style in British India witnessed another feature of rare usage of stone especially marble.

(c) The aim of colonial architecture under British rule was to build structures to house their people and their organisations to control the Indian empire.

(d) It focused on traditional architecture involved the creation of spectacular sculptural forms hewn out of stone.

Ans: d

Explanation: Characteristics of Colonial architecture The British viewed themselves as the successors to Mughals and used architectural style as a symbol of power. The buildings they constructed in India were the direct reflection of their achievements in architecture back home. The aim of colonial architecture under British rule was to build structures to house their people and their organisations to control Indian empire. Under colonial architecture, new residential areas like Civil Lines and Cantonments came up in towns. Colonial architectural style in British India witnessed another feature of rare usage of stone especially marble. Later stone was replaced by brick as the prime material of British architectures in India, slate, machine-made tiles and steel girders came in vogue, galvanised iron revolutionised the Anglo-Indian roof.

