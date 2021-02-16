UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Art & Culture - Topic 6 (Indo-Islamic Architecture)

Indo-Islamic architecture begins around the 13th century AD. This style of architecture contains the mixed elements of Hindu and Jaina architecture. In the field of architecture, a mix of many structural techniques, stylized shapes, and surface decorations came about through constant interventions of acceptance, rejection or modification of architectural elements. These architectural entities or categories showcasing multiple styles are known as Indo-Saracenic or Indo-Islamic architecture. Aspirants need to study the Indo-Islamic Architecture topic and important facts related to each form. To help aspirants prepare, we have compiled a list of 10 important questions on the Indo-Islamic Architecture for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.

Ques 1: Which of the following city was founded as a token of gratitude to Sheikh Salim Chisti?

(a). Agra

(b). Fatehpur Sikri

(c). Sikandra

(d). Old Delhi

Ans: b

Explanation: The city of Fatehpur Sikri was founded as a token of gratitude to Sheikh Salim Chisti who had foretold that Akbar would have three sons who would survive after the sad demise of many children in infancy. Hence, B is the correct option.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding Minar structure:

The everyday use of the minar was for the azaan or call to prayer. The structure of Qutub Minar was completed under three different rulers.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The construction of the bottom storey of the minar was started by Qutub-ud-din Aibak (Delhi Sultanate) and his successor Iltumish completed it by adding three more storeys. However Firoz Shah Tughlaq replaced the top storey which was damaged in lightning and also added one more storey.

Ques 3: Consider the following statement (s).

The decorative techniques used mosaic design, piera dura, and arabesque. The minar is a mix of polygonal and circular shapes which is largely built of red and buff sandstone with some use of marble in the upper storeys.

Which of the above statement (s) is/are correct about the features of the Indo-Islamic architecture?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Indo-Islamic architecture used mosaic design, Piera dura, and arabesque as a decorative technique. The minars of the Indo-Islamic architecture was built in a mix of polygonal and circular shapes. It is largely built of red and buff sandstone with some use of marble in the upper storeys. Hence, C is the correct option.

Ques 4: Which of the following tomb is the distinct creation of the Tughlaq era?

(a) Tomb of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya

(b) Humayu Tomb

(c) Tomb of Hauz Khaas

(d) All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Tomb of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya is the distinct creation of Tughlaq era. This tomb is a square-shaped chamber covered with a dome shaped roof which is adorned in vertical stripes of black marble and crowned with an ornamental lotus cap. Hence, A is the correct option

Ques 6: Which of the following was characteristics feature of the Indo-Islamic architecture?

(a) Calligraphy and geometric design

(b). Structures were made up of Black stone and limestone

(c). Pyramid like structure at the top

(d). All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: The representation of living beings in Islam is prohibited. So, in the Indo-Islamic architecture was based on calligraphy and geometrical designs. Hence, A is the correct option.

Ques 7: Which of the following given statements is/are correct?

The architectural decoration of Taj Mahal includes the use of art of calligraphy. The Taj Mahal tomb is laid out in a Chahar Bagh style architecture.

Select the correct code:

a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The art of calligraphy is used with the inlay of jasper in white marble to unite Quranic verses. Calligraphy provides a decorative element on the walls and a continuous connection with the almighty. The tomb is laid out in a Chahar Bagh (garden), crisscrossed with paths and water courses, interspersed with pools and fountains.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding Jaunpur architectural style:

The most prominent feature of the buildings here is the use of different colored stones and marbles. The main feature of Sharqi mosques is the huge rectangular pylon (gateway) with arches.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The most prominent feature of the Malwa Style buildings is the use of different coloured stones and marbles.

Ques 9: In which provincial architectural style monuments we can witness use of bricks and black marble?

(a) Gujarat style

(b) Deccan style

(c) Malwa style

(d) Bengal style

Ans: d

Explanation: Bengal style: It characterised in its use of bricks and black marble suitable for the very heavy rains, were adopted into a distinct local style of Indo-Islamic architecture.

Ques 10: Which of the following is not a Feature of Indo-Islamic Architecture

(a) Existence of minars

(b) Use of pietra dura technique

(c) Wooden roofs & stairs

(d) Use of water in premises

Ans: c

Explanation: Features of Indo-Islamic Architecture Arch and dome method(arcuate style) Existence of minars Mortar was used as a cementing agent to create arch and dome. Avoided the representation of human beings. Provided spaciousness, massiveness and breath to Hindu architecture. Use of pietra dura technique Use of arabesque method Significance of Symmetry Use of water in premises

