NABFID Recruitment 2023 for Officer Posts Across India, Apply Online at nabfid.org

NABFID Recruitment 2023: National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Analyst Grade. Candidates can apply online through the link given on the Bank’s website under the tab https://nabfid.org/careers. The last date for submitting an application is 13 November 2023.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test. The exam will be conducted in the month of November or December 2023. The candidates can download the call letter 10 days before the date of Online Examination.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 October 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 13 November 2023

NABFID Officer Recruitment Overview

Organization National Bank For Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Post Name Officers (Analyst Grade) Number of Vacancies 56 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates 23rd October to 13th November 2023 Exam Date November/December 2023 Total Questions 80 Marks 100 Time 1 hour Selection Process Online Written Examination Interview Official Website www.nabfid.org

NABFID Vacancy Details

Lending Operations - 15

Human Resources - 2

Investment & Treasury - 4

Information Technology & Operations - 4

General Administration - 7

Risk Management - 10

Legal - 2

Internal Audit & Compliance - 3

Company Secretariat - 2

Accounts - 2

Strategic Development and Partnerships - 4

Economist -1

Eligibility Criteria for NABFID Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Lending Operations - MBA (Finance)/ICWA/ CFA / CMA /CA /Post-GraduationDegree /Diploma in Management with Specialization in Finance

HR - Post-Graduation Degree/ Diploma in Management with Specialization in Human Resources / Industrial Relations.

Investment & Treasury - MBA (Finance) / ICWA / CA / CFA/ PostGraduation Degree / Diploma in Management with Specialization in Finance / Forex

General Administration - Postgraduate in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution.

Legal - Masters in law from a recognized University / Institution in India.

Age Limit:

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 32 years

How to Apply NABFID Officer Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online Go to https://www.nabfid.org/careers click on the option "APPLYONLINE" which will open a new screen. Register for the post Login and fill the application form Upload Photo & Signature Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form beforeCOMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION, only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled in by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee: