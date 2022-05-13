NBCC Answer Key 2022 (Out) @nbccindia.com: Submit Objection before Tomorrow

NBCC Answer Key 2022: NBCC India Limited has released the question papers, responses and answer keys of the exam held on 08 and 09 June 2022 for the post of Junior Engineer on its website i.e. nbccindia.in. The candidates can download NBCC JE Answer Key by login into NBCC Answer Key Link given in this article. This link is available from 13 May 10 AM to 14 May 2022 upto 5 PM.
NBCC Answer Key Download Link
Candidates having objections, if any, regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised by paying fee of Rs.200/- for each objection (bank charges and taxes extra). Fee paid by the candidate, for objections found correct, will be refunded. However, no fee will be refunded for the objections which are not found correct.
Candidates are advised to raise objections well before the final date and time i.e. 14 May 2022 till 5 PM after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc. will be entertained.
How to Raise NBCC Answer Key Objection 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of NBCC - nbccindia.in
- Click on the link provided in Announcement Tab on NBCC Registration Portal 'Link for Objection Tracker'
- Login using your ID and Date of Birth.
- Click on Raise objection once login to object followed by add objection.
- After clicking on Add objection, you need to select the desired Question number and reason for the objection and then save.
- Similarly, you can object multiple questions and save.
- After Submission of Objections, you have to pay the fee online.
- Download button is also available to download candidate responses