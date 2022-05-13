NBCC Answer Key 2022 (Out) @nbccindia.com: Submit Objection before Tomorrow

NBCC Answer Key 2022 has been released on nbccindia.com. Candidates can submit objections, if any, before 14 May

NBCC Answer Key 2022: NBCC India Limited has released the question papers, responses and answer keys of the exam held on 08 and 09 June 2022 for the post of Junior Engineer on its website i.e. nbccindia.in. The candidates can download NBCC JE Answer Key by login into NBCC Answer Key Link given in this article. This link is available from 13 May 10 AM to 14 May 2022 upto 5 PM.

Candidates having objections, if any, regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised by paying fee of Rs.200/- for each objection (bank charges and taxes extra). Fee paid by the candidate, for objections found correct, will be refunded. However, no fee will be refunded for the objections which are not found correct.

Candidates are advised to raise objections well before the final date and time i.e. 14 May 2022 till 5 PM after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc. will be entertained.

How to Raise NBCC Answer Key Objection 2022 ?