NBE Skill Test Admit Card 2020 Released @natboard.edu.in, Download Stenography Hall Ticket Here

NBE Skill Test Admit Card 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the admit card of skill test for the post of Stenographer. The candidates who are qualified in NBE Steno Exam can download NBE Steno Skill Test Admit through the official website of NBE natboard.edu.in.

NBE Computer Based Skill Test for the post of Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Junior Accountant shall also be released soon on official website

NBE Skill Test Admit Card for Steno Post is given below. The candidates can also download the admit card, directly, by login into the link

NBE Skill Test Admit Card Download for Stenographer Post

NBE Computer Based Skill Test for the post of Stenographer will be conducted through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) at iON Digital Zone iDZ 1 Mathura Road A 27, Mohan Co-Op Industrial Estate, Near SaritaVihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi, India - 110044. All candidates are required to report at the venue at 02.30 pm and the entry closes at 03.30 pm. The examination timings 04.00 pm to 05.27 pm. They should also follow all the instructions written on the NBE Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2020.

NBE Steno Skill Test Notice

The candidates will be asked to type 80/30 W.P.M in Shorthand/Typing.

How to Download NBE Skill Test for Stenographer Posts ?