NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closes Today for Group A, B & C Posts; Check Eligibility, Other Details and Direct Link

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to close the online application process for Group A, B and C posts today July 31, 2026. The recruitment drive includes various posts such as Deputy Director (Medical), Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant. The application process started from July 7, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. The CBT based test is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 5 to 6, 2026.

Here you will find all information related to the important dates, eligibility criteria, application fees, selection process and steps to apply. You are advised to complete the application process at the earliest as the website may not work at the last minute due to technical issues.