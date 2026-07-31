NBEMS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closes Today for Group A, B & C Posts; Check Eligibility, Other Details and Direct Link
NBEMS will close the online application process for Group A, B and C posts today July 31, 2026. The recruitment drive includes posts such as Deputy Director, Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant. Check all key details here.
Key Points
- Online application for NBEMS Group A, B, C posts closes today, July 31, 2026.
- The application process for NBEMS Recruitment 2026 commenced on July 7, 2026.
- The CBT for NBEMS Recruitment is tentatively scheduled for September 5-6, 2026.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to close the online application process for Group A, B and C posts today July 31, 2026. The recruitment drive includes various posts such as Deputy Director (Medical), Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant. The application process started from July 7, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. The CBT based test is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 5 to 6, 2026.
Here you will find all information related to the important dates, eligibility criteria, application fees, selection process and steps to apply. You are advised to complete the application process at the earliest as the website may not work at the last minute due to technical issues.
NBEMS Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Eligible candidates can submit their online application through the official NBEMS portal before the registration window ends. Applicants are advised to keep their details such as educational certificates, scanned photographs, signatures and other documents ready at the time of filling application forms. Check the direct apply link given below in the table.
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NBEMS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
NBEMS Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
NBEMS had earlier released the detailed recruitment notification under Advertisement No. A-12011/3/2025-ESTB dated June 2, 2026. The online application process was initially scheduled to begin on June 29, 2026. Due to administrative reasons, the registration process commenced on July 7, 2026. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below.
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Events
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Dates
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Notification Release Date
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June 2, 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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July 7, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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July 31, 2026
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Application Form Correction Date
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5 to 6 August, 2026
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Date for determining Eligibility
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July 20, 2026
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Admit Card Release
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1 September, 2026
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CBT Exam Date
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5 & 6 September, 2026
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Result Declaration
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September 30, 2026
NBEMS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the required eligibility condition for the post they are applying for. Check the detailed eligibility criteria given below.
1. Educational Qualifications
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Deputy Director (Medical): Must have a recognised postgraduate medical qualification.
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Junior Programmer: Must have completed a degree in B.Tech/BE/BCA or degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics.
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Junior Accountant: Must have a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, Mathematics or Statistics.
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Stenographer: Must have passed Class 12 pass with shorthand and typing proficiency.
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Junior Assistant: Must have completed Senior Secondary (Class 12) with computer knowledge.
Age Limit
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Minimum Age: 18 Years.
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Maximum: 18 to 27 years (Depends upon the post)
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Age relaxation will be applicable as the central government rules and regulations.
Steps to Apply for NBEMS Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
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The Homepage will appear there you will find the Public Notice section.
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There, you will find the link “Registration and Filling Up of the Online Application Form for Group A, B and C Posts to be Filled Through Direct Recruitment.” Click on it.
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Register using email ID and mobile number.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the documents such as photo and signature.
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Pay the application fees.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and Save for future references.
What is the Selection Process of NBEMS Recruitment 2026?
Interested candidates can check the detailed selection process related to NBEMS Recruitment 2026 given below:
Computer Based Test (CBT)
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The exam will be held in online mode.
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There will be objective-type questions which have a total of 200 questions.
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For every correct answer 1 mark will be awarded while there is a negative marking of 0. 25.
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The minimum qualifying marks is 40% for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM and 50% for others.
Skill Test
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Skill Test will be conducted for the post of Stenographer
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Those who qualify in CBT first will be called for the skill test
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The Test will check shorthand typing skills.
Document verification
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Candidates who qualify the CBT and Skill Test (where applicable) will be called for the document verification process.
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Candidates must keep the original copies of all required documents, including educational certificates, age proof, category certificate (if applicable), valid identity proof and passport size photographs for the verification process.
NBEMS Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee according to their category for their application to be considered. Check the fee details in the table below.
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Category
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Fees
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General/OBC
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Rs 1,500 plus 18% GST.
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SC/ST/PwBD and women
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No Fees required
For more details and latest announcements related to the NBEMS Recruitment 2026 aspirants are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.