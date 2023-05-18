Official NBSE Result 2023 Date Announced, Download Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Marksheet By Using Roll Number at nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE Result Date 2023: Nagaland Board will declare the class 10th and 12th results on May 24. Students can download their Nagaland Board marksheets by using their roll number at nbsenl.edu.in. Check the official notice here

NBSE Result Date 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 24. The board announced the NBSE class 10th, 12th result date through an official notice. It has been stated in the notice that the result will be announced in the afternoon. No specific time has been released.

Students can download their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result online at nbsenl.edu.in. They have to use their roll number and other required credentials to download the class 10th and 12th marksheet of Nagaland Board.

Along with the announcement of results, the board also releases the pass percentage and NBSE toppers list. In 2022, the pass percentage of NBSE HSLC was recorded at 64.69% whereas in HSSLC, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.26%.

NBSE Result Date 2023

The board has finally announced the result date for Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC exam. Check the table to know complete details:

Events HSLC HSSLC NBSE Result Date May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Nagaland Board Result Time Afternoon Afternoon

Nagaland Board Result Date 2023 Confirmation Notice

Students have to visit the official website to download the Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result notice pdf. NBSE official notice states, "The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2023 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 24th May 2023." They can check below the image of official notice:

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Documents

As per the notice, NBSE will issue the documents to the centre superintendents from May 29 to 30, 2023. The centre superintendent has to collect and distribute to the schools under the respective centres. In case a centre superintendent cannot come, then some other official have to collect the documents. The collection dates district-wise will be made available on the NBSE official website and the district Whatsapp groups.

Where to check Nagaland 10th, 12th Board Results 2023?

After the release of result of NBSE, students can download their marksheets online from the official website. Check below NBSE classes 10th, 12th result website:

nbsenl.edu.in

How To Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023 on Mobile App?

Along with releasing the Nagaland Board results on different official websites, the board will also provide the results via Mobile Apps as well. The Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results will be available on the NBSE Results 2023 Shiksha App available on Playstore. Students will be able to check their individual results by installing this app - NBSE Results.

How To Check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Through SMS?

Students can also check the Nagaland Board class 10th and 12th results via SMS. To do so, they will have to follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the messaging app on the phone

Step 2: For HSLC result: type NBSE10{Roll No} Whereas For HSSLC result: Enter NBSE12{Roll No}

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

