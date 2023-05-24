LINK ACTIVE nbsenl.edu.in and Other Direct Links to Check NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023

NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Students can download their Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC marksheet online at nbsenl.edu.in. They have to use their login credentials to check their NBSE 10th, 12th result. Know where to check here

NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced HSLC and HSSLC final exam results today. Students can check their NBSE 10th and 12th result on the official website: nbsenl.edu.in. To marksheet download of Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result, they have to enter their roll number and other details in the login window. This year, a total of 24,361 candidates appeared in Class 10 board exams, while 16,082 appeared in the Class 12 examinations. Of which 17,130 cleared in the NBSE HSLC results 2023 and 13,428 were declared pass in NBSE HSSLC results 2023.

Last year, 28,938 students appeared for the HSLC exams out of which 18,721 passed and the overall pass percentage was 64.69%.In 2022, the Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results were announced on May 31st, 2022 at around 2 pm.

Official links to download the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 By Using Roll Number

The Nagaland board class 10th and 12th results can be accessed in online mode. Students can check the list of websites mentioned below to check the result:

nbsenagaland.com nbsenl.edu.in

Check Image of NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Website: nbsenl.edu.in

Mobile App to Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results 2023

Along with releasing the Nagaland Board results on different official websites, the NBSE has also made special provisions to make the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results available to the students online via Mobile Apps as well. NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 will also be available on the Android app NBSE results 2023 by Narayani EduSols. It is the official Mobile Application for NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023.

What are the documents required to download the NBSE 10th, 12th marksheet 2023?

To check the result, students have to keep certain documents/items ready with themselves. Check below the list for complete details:

Admit card/ Hall tickets

Roll number

Laptop/Computer/Mobile phone

NBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2023 Overview