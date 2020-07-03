NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths: Download Chapter-wise PDF

NCERT book for Class 3 Maths is available here for download in PDF format. With this article, you can access chapter-wise PDFs of Class 3rh Maths NCERT textbooks. Maths is one of the most important subjects of Class 3rd and students are advised to download these PDFs and study each chapter thoroughly.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths:

There are 14 Chapters in Class 3 Maths NCERT textbook and more details about each chapter are given below.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 1: Where to Look From

This is a very basic chapter in which various types of objects are shown from different views (i.e. top, bottom, side etc).

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 2: Fun with Numbers

Students will learn about numbers in this chapter in a very unique way.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 3: Give and Take

This chapter is based on addition and subtraction of numbers.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 4: Long and Short

This chapter is based on measurement of lengths.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 5: Shapes and Designs

After going through this chapter, students will learn about different types of shapes and designs.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 6: Fun with Give and Take

This chapter is an upgraded version of addition and subtraction of numbers.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 7: Time Goes On……

This chapter is based on measurement of time.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 8: Who is Heavier?

This chapter is based on the weight of the objects.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 9: How Many Times?

Here students will learn about multiplication of numbers.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 10: Play with Patterns

In this chapter, students will learn about different types of patterns.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 11: Jugs and Mugs

In this chapter, students will learn about the capacity of different types of objects.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 12: Can We Share?

In this chapter, students will learn about groups.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 13: Smart Charts!

In this chapter, students will learn basic charts.

NCERT Book for Class 3 Maths Chapter 14: Rupees and Paise

This chapter is all about counting money.