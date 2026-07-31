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NEET 2026 Cutoff for Government Medical Colleges: Check AIQ Closing Ranks Here

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 16:26 IST

Check NEET 2026 cutoff trends for top government medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Check the difference between qualifying and admission cutoffs, and review closing ranks for top institutions to strategise your counselling and choice-filling effectively for MBBS admissions.

NEET 2026 Cutoff fot GMC
NEET 2026 Cutoff fot GMC

NEET 2026 Cutoff for Government Medical Colleges: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon activate the link to participate in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. Candidates who have cleared the NNET 2026 exam.
For candidates who attempt the NEET exam, their primary goal is to secure a seat in 15% AIQ. Below we have analysed the previous year's closing rank for top government medical colleges.

NEET 2026: Qualifying Cutoff Vs AIQ Cutoffs

Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET must understand the difference between the qualifying cutoff and AIQ. Below we have provided the detailed explanation.
Qualifying Cutoff: It is the minimum percentile required to become eligible to participate in counselling. For NEET UG, the general category qualifying percentile stands at the 50th percentile, while reserved categories require the 40th percentile.
AIQ Admission Cutoff: It is the exact All India Rank (AIR) at which the final MBBS seat in a specific government college is allotted in a given counselling round.

NEET 2026: Previous Year AIQ for Government Medical College

As per the previous year's data, the top 5 government medical colleges for open-category candidates are Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh; Government Medical College, Omandurar, Tamil Nadu; B.J. Government Medical College, Pune; Govt Medical College, Srinagar; and Medical College, Baroda. Check the table below.

Name of Institute

Closing Rank

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

690

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Tamil Nadu

2131

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

2542

Govt. Medical College, Srinagar

2592

Medical College, Baroda

2986

Government Medical College, Surat

3869

Govt. Medical College, Patiala

4156

GMC, Manjeri, Kerala

4313

Government Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra

4509

Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore

4929

Government Medical College, ESIC, Kollam

5000

Govt. Medical College, Jammu

6719

Government Medical College, Bhilwara

6785

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa

6948

Government Medical College, Thiruvallur

6957

College Government Medical College Alwar

7064

Government Medical College, Pali

7175

Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur

7293

Govt. Medical College, Aurangabad

7773

Government Medical College, Nashik

8011

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha

8827

Government Medical College, Tiruppur

8914

Government Medical College, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

8943

Government Medical College, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan

8952

Government Medical College Chittorgarh

9008

Government Medical College, Nilgiris

9034

Government Medical College, Haridwar

9655

Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University

9926

Government Medical College, Dindigul

9955

GMC, Azamgarh, UP

9989

Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

10012

Government Medical College, Namakkal

10014

Government Medical College, Miraj

10401

Government Medical College, Krishnagiri

10674

Government Medical College, Bundi

10692

Government Medical College, Hanumangarh

10750

Government Medical College, Dholpur

10856

Government Medical College, Virudhunagar

10875

Rajarshee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College Kolhapur

11177

Government Medical College, Ariyalur

11373

Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram

11523

NEET 2026: Important Factors Influencing 15% AIQ

There are multiple factors that will influence the NEET cutoff for AIQ, such as number of seat, category of candidate, etc. Candidates can check the list of factors below.

  • 15% AIQ Seat Matrix
  • Top Rankers
  • Category Candidate
  • Choice Filling Strategy

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 16:26 IST

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