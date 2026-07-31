NEET 2026 Cutoff for Government Medical Colleges: Check AIQ Closing Ranks Here
Check NEET 2026 cutoff trends for top government medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Check the difference between qualifying and admission cutoffs, and review closing ranks for top institutions to strategise your counselling and choice-filling effectively for MBBS admissions.
NEET 2026 Cutoff for Government Medical Colleges: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon activate the link to participate in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. Candidates who have cleared the NNET 2026 exam.
For candidates who attempt the NEET exam, their primary goal is to secure a seat in 15% AIQ. Below we have analysed the previous year's closing rank for top government medical colleges.
NEET 2026: Qualifying Cutoff Vs AIQ Cutoffs
Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET must understand the difference between the qualifying cutoff and AIQ. Below we have provided the detailed explanation.
Qualifying Cutoff: It is the minimum percentile required to become eligible to participate in counselling. For NEET UG, the general category qualifying percentile stands at the 50th percentile, while reserved categories require the 40th percentile.
AIQ Admission Cutoff: It is the exact All India Rank (AIR) at which the final MBBS seat in a specific government college is allotted in a given counselling round.
NEET 2026: Previous Year AIQ for Government Medical College
As per the previous year's data, the top 5 government medical colleges for open-category candidates are Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh; Government Medical College, Omandurar, Tamil Nadu; B.J. Government Medical College, Pune; Govt Medical College, Srinagar; and Medical College, Baroda. Check the table below.
|
Name of Institute
|
Closing Rank
|
Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
|
690
|
Government Medical College, Omandurar, Tamil Nadu
|
2131
|
B.J. Government Medical College, Pune
|
2542
|
Govt. Medical College, Srinagar
|
2592
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
2986
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
3869
|
Govt. Medical College, Patiala
|
4156
|
GMC, Manjeri, Kerala
|
4313
|
Government Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
4509
|
Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore
|
4929
|
Government Medical College, ESIC, Kollam
|
5000
|
Govt. Medical College, Jammu
|
6719
|
Government Medical College, Bhilwara
|
6785
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa
|
6948
|
Government Medical College, Thiruvallur
|
6957
|
College Government Medical College Alwar
|
7064
|
Government Medical College, Pali
|
7175
|
Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur
|
7293
|
Govt. Medical College, Aurangabad
|
7773
|
Government Medical College, Nashik
|
8011
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha
|
8827
|
Government Medical College, Tiruppur
|
8914
|
Government Medical College, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan
|
8943
|
Government Medical College, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan
|
8952
|
Government Medical College Chittorgarh
|
9008
|
Government Medical College, Nilgiris
|
9034
|
Government Medical College, Haridwar
|
9655
|
Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University
|
9926
|
Government Medical College, Dindigul
|
9955
|
GMC, Azamgarh, UP
|
9989
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh
|
10012
|
Government Medical College, Namakkal
|
10014
|
Government Medical College, Miraj
|
10401
|
Government Medical College, Krishnagiri
|
10674
|
Government Medical College, Bundi
|
10692
|
Government Medical College, Hanumangarh
|
10750
|
Government Medical College, Dholpur
|
10856
|
Government Medical College, Virudhunagar
|
10875
|
Rajarshee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College Kolhapur
|
11177
|
Government Medical College, Ariyalur
|
11373
|
Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram
|
11523
NEET 2026: Important Factors Influencing 15% AIQ
There are multiple factors that will influence the NEET cutoff for AIQ, such as number of seat, category of candidate, etc. Candidates can check the list of factors below.
- 15% AIQ Seat Matrix
- Top Rankers
- Category Candidate
- Choice Filling Strategy
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