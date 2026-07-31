NEET 2026 Cutoff for Government Medical Colleges: Check AIQ Closing Ranks Here

NEET 2026 Cutoff for Government Medical Colleges: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon activate the link to participate in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. Candidates who have cleared the NNET 2026 exam.

For candidates who attempt the NEET exam, their primary goal is to secure a seat in 15% AIQ. Below we have analysed the previous year's closing rank for top government medical colleges.

NEET 2026: Qualifying Cutoff Vs AIQ Cutoffs

Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET must understand the difference between the qualifying cutoff and AIQ. Below we have provided the detailed explanation.

Qualifying Cutoff: It is the minimum percentile required to become eligible to participate in counselling. For NEET UG, the general category qualifying percentile stands at the 50th percentile, while reserved categories require the 40th percentile.

AIQ Admission Cutoff: It is the exact All India Rank (AIR) at which the final MBBS seat in a specific government college is allotted in a given counselling round.