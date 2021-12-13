NFL MT Admit Card 2021 (Released) @nationalfertilizers.com, Check Download Steps Here

NFL MT Admit Card 2021 released by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) on nationalfertilizers.com. Check how to download steps and direct link here.

NFL MT Admit Card 2021 Download: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) of Management Trainee (MT) HR and Marketing. Candidates can download NFL Admit Card from the official websit nationalfertilizers.com and check their test centre details and exam date on their admit card.

NFL MT Admit Card Download Link

The candidate can check the list of the candidates shortlisted for appearing in the online exam.

NFL MT Candidates List

How to Download NFL MT Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com

Go to ‘Careers’ - ‘Recruitment in NFL’ - ‘Recruitment of MT (Marketing) & MT (HR) in NFL- 2021’

Click on ‘Admit Card’

Enter your details and Download NFL Admit Card 2021

NFL MT Exam Pattern

The online test will have two parts, Discipline related and Aptitude related. Medium of Test will be in Rajbhasha (Hindi) and English. Duration of test will be 02 hours (120 minutes). The total number of questions will be 150, of one mark each, out of which 100 questions would be from mix of course curriculum of qualifying Course/ minimum educational qualification and 50 questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge / Awareness. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The examination level of the domain subject will be of minimum prescribed educational qualification, as applicable for each post.

Candidates who qualify in the online exam will be called for personal interview.

NFL had invited applications for 24 posts of Management Trainee (MT).