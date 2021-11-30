National Housing Bank NHB Recruitment 2021 for AM, Dy Manager and Regional Manager Posts, Apply @nhb.org.in

NHB Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Scale 1), Dy Manager (Scale 2) and Regional Manager (Risk Manager) on its website i.e. nhb.org.in.

As per the reports, NHB Bank Manager Online Registration will start from 01 December 2021 and the last date of submitting application is 30 December 2021.

A total of 17 vacancies are available of which 14 vacancies are for Assistant Manager, 2 for Dy Manager and 1 for Regional Manager. Candidates would be able to check more details on National Housing Bank Recruitment 2021 once the notification is released.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 December 2021

Last date for submission of application: 30 December 2021

National Housing Bank Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Scale I) - 14

Deputy Manager (Scale II) - 02

Regional Manager – (Risk Manager) - 01

How to apply for National Horticulture Board Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested can apply online from 01 December to 30 December 2021 by visiting official website of NHB i.e. nhb.org.in.

NHB Website