NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Out at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Admit Card PDF Link Here
NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the NHM Maharashtra on August 21, 2026 for the Community Health Officers posts to be held on August 25, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026: The NHM Maharashtra has released the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 download link on August 21, 2026 on its official website. All those candidates set to appear in the written exam for the Community Health Officers posts to be held on August 25, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
Candidates applied successfully for the 1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions can download the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 through the link at the official website-nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. The direct hall download link also provides crucial details including the exam center, timing, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully review these details and arrive at the test center on time. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
nhm.maharashtra.gov.in NHM Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 Overview
The National Health Mission (NHM) will be conducting an online examination for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (Contractual) under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026. A total of 1,974 Community Health Officers (CHO) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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NHM Maharashtra
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Exam Name
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NHM Maharashtra CHO
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Post
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Community Health Officer (CHO)
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Vacancy
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1974
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Exam Date
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August 25, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Test and Document Verification
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Job Location
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Maharashtra
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Official website
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https://nhm.maharashtra.gov.in/
How to Download CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Online?
Candidates can download NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 after using their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. The process to download the hall ticket is simple and takes only a few steps. You can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket easily-
- Visit the official website: nhm.maharashtra.gov.in
- Open the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section
- Find the link titled “Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026”
- Provide your login credentials to the link.
- Download the Hall Ticket for reference.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Exam Pattern 2026
The National Health Mission (NHM) is set to conduct the written examination for the 1,974 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts across the state. Candidates appearing in the written exam can check the details of the exam pattern given below-
|Event
|Details
|Type of Questions
|Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|Total Questions
|100 Questions
|Total Marks
|100 Marks
|Exam Duration
|120 Minutes (2 Hours)
|Negative Marking
|No Negative Marking
|Language of Exam
|English / Marathi
Maharashtra CHO Exam 2026: Check Guidelines
Candidates appearing in the esa should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Remember that written exam is vary crucial phase for the CHO recruitment drive as those who will qualify in the written exam will get a berth in the Document Verification round. Candidates should reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam.
- Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed.
- Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.
- The candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before it ends. So the candidates who completed their examination earlier will be requested to sit and maintain the decorum of the exam hall.
- It is mandatory for the candidates to carry a hard copy of their card and valid ID proof to the exam hall
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