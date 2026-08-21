NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026: The NHM Maharashtra has released the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 download link on August 21, 2026 on its official website. All those candidates set to appear in the written exam for the Community Health Officers posts to be held on August 25, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link Candidates applied successfully for the 1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions can download the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 through the link at the official website-nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. The direct hall download link also provides crucial details including the exam center, timing, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully review these details and arrive at the test center on time. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link nhm.maharashtra.gov.in NHM Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 Overview The National Health Mission (NHM) will be conducting an online examination for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (Contractual) under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026. A total of 1,974 Community Health Officers (CHO) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 - Highlights Organization NHM Maharashtra Exam Name NHM Maharashtra CHO Post Community Health Officer (CHO) Vacancy 1974 Exam Date August 25, 2026 Selection Process Written Test and Document Verification Admit Card status Out Job Location Maharashtra Official website https://nhm.maharashtra.gov.in/

How to Download CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Online? Candidates can download NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 after using their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. The process to download the hall ticket is simple and takes only a few steps. You can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket easily- Visit the official website: nhm.maharashtra.gov.in

Open the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section

Find the link titled “Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026”

Provide your login credentials to the link.

Download the Hall Ticket for reference. NHM Maharashtra CHO Exam Pattern 2026 The National Health Mission (NHM) is set to conduct the written examination for the 1,974 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts across the state. Candidates appearing in the written exam can check the details of the exam pattern given below-