Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

Odisha Police SI 2023 Cut Off: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will declare the Odisha Police SI cut off in a PDF after the result. The Odisha Police SI cut-off marks are the minimum marks to shortlist candidates for the next stage. Check the Odisha Police SI expected minimum qualifying marks here

Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off 2023: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board conducted the Odisha Police SI 2023 exam on November 26, 2023. The officials have invited online applications to fill various posts for Sub Inspectors of Police. Candidates must score more than or equal to the Odisha Police SI cut off marks to be shortlisted for the physical standard test and physical efficiency test. The Odisha Police SI Computer Based Test cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the officials to shortlist eligible aspirants for the further round.

In this article, we have shared the Odisha Police SI expected cut off and minimum qualifying marks for the reference of the interested candidates.

Odisha Police SI Cut Off 2023

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board releases the Odisha Police SI cut-off marks to shortlist eligible test-takers for the further round, i.e., physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Those who will clear the Odisha Police SI cut off marks as per their category will only be placed in the merit list. The Odisha Police SI exam cut off marks will be released after the computer-based test is concluded successfully. As the Odisha Police SI cut off marks are yet to be released, candidates can anticipate the Odisha Police SI expected cut off marks to analyse changes in cut-off trends, competition level, and other related factors.

Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the feedback of the candidates who have participated in the computer-based test, the experts have compiled the Odisha Police SI expected cut off marks. Check the category-wise Odisha Police SI expected cut off marks shared below for reference purposes.

Odisha Police SI Expected Cut Off 2023 Category Male Female General 77-81 75-79 OBC 71-77 69-75 SC 63-69 61-66 ST 57-61 55-58

Odisha Police SI Exam 2023

The Odisha Police SI 2023 computer-based test is conducted on November 26, 2023. Check the major overview of the Odisha Police SI exam tabulated below for the candidates.

Exam Conducting Body Odisha Police Recruitment Board Exam Name Odisha Police SI Exam 2023 Post Name Sub Inspectors of Police Selection Process Computer Based Test Physical Standards Measurement Physical Efficiency Test Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2023 November 26, 2023 Odisha Police SI category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Odisha

Factors Deciding Odisha Police SI Cut Off Marks

Various factors are responsible for determining the Odisha Police SI cut off marks for all the categories. The list of important factors is shared below:

Number of Applicants: The number of test-takers influences the Odisha Police SI cut-off marks. If there are fewer candidates, the overall competition and cut-off marks will also increase.

Vacancies: The overall vacancies play a pivotal role in determining the Odisha Police SI cut off marks. If the number of Odisha Police SI vacancies less, the cut-off marks will also be low and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the computer-based test also affects the Odisha Police SI cut off marks. If the question difficulty level is tough, the cut-off marks will also be high, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance: The marks secured in the computer-based test affect the Odisha Police SI cut-off marks. If a huge number of applicants score less marks in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be low.

How to Download Odisha Police SI Cut Off 2023?

The recruitment authority will release the official Odisha Police SI cut off pdf and the result after the successful exam. Those willing to participate in the upcoming computer-based test can also access the Odisha Police SI cut-off marks to analyse the fluctuation in past trends and build their exam strategy accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the Odisha Police SI cut off marks without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official Odisha Police website

Step 2: Click on the link “Recruitment/Advertisement” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the “Odisha Police SI category wise cut off” download link.

Step 4: The cut off will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download, or print the cut-off PDF for future use.

Odisha Police SI Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Odisha Police SI is the minimum mark to be secured by the candidates to get shortlisted for further rounds. The Odisha Police SI minimum qualifying marks differ as per the category. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will announce the minimum qualifying marks along with the Odisha Police SI Result 2023.