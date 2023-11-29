OFS Fireman Answer Key 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

OFS Fireman Answer Key 2023: Odisha Fire Service has completed the exam for Fireman and Fireman Driver Posts on 27 November 2023, Now, the board will release the answer key of the exam. The answer key will be published on the official website (ofs.onlineregistrationforms.com).
OFS Odisha Fireman Answer Key Link
The candidates can check the status of the qanswer key through login portal of the exam. The candidates are required to log in using their Email ID or Phone Number or Candidate ID and Password \.
|OFS Fireman Login Link
|Click Here
Odisha Fireman Answer Key Highlights
The candidates can check the all exam instructions & details on their admit cards. Other details related to the exam are given in the table below.
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Odisha Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services Cuttack
|
Exam Name
|
Odisha Fireman & Fireman Driver Exam 2023
|
Number of Vacancies
|
941
|
Exam Date
|
27th November 2023
|
Admit Card Date
|
14th November 2023
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Official Website
|
odishafshgscd.gov.in
How to Download Odisha Fireman Admit Card 2023 Online?
- Go to the official website i.e. odishafshgscd.gov.in.
- Click on 'APPLICATION PORTAL FIREMAN/ FIREMAN DRIVER 2023'
- Now, a new page will open there on your screen.
- Enter your login details
- Finally, your admit card will appear on your screen
- Take a printout for further use.