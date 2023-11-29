OFS Fireman Answer Key 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

OFS Fireman Answer Key 2023: Candidates can check the direct link to download Odisha Fireman Answer Key and other details.

OFS Fireman Answer Key 2023: Odisha Fire Service has completed the exam for Fireman and Fireman Driver Posts on 27 November 2023, Now, the board will release the answer key of the exam. The answer key will be published on the official website (ofs.onlineregistrationforms.com).

OFS Odisha Fireman Answer Key Link

The candidates can check the status of the qanswer key through login portal of the exam. The candidates are required to log in using their Email ID or Phone Number or Candidate ID and Password \.

OFS Fireman Login Link Click Here

Odisha Fireman Answer Key Highlights

The candidates can check the all exam instructions & details on their admit cards. Other details related to the exam are given in the table below.

Name of the Exam Body

Odisha Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services Cuttack

Exam Name

Odisha Fireman & Fireman Driver Exam 2023

Number of Vacancies

941

Exam Date

27th November 2023

Admit Card Date

14th November 2023

Exam Mode

Offline

Official Website

odishafshgscd.gov.in

How to Download Odisha Fireman Admit Card 2023 Online?


  • Go to the official website i.e. odishafshgscd.gov.in.
  • Click on 'APPLICATION PORTAL FIREMAN/ FIREMAN DRIVER 2023'
  • Now, a new page will open there on your screen.
  • Enter your login details
  • Finally, your admit card will appear on your screen
  • Take a printout for further use.

 

