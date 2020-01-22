OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card out @opsc.gov.in, Check OPSC OJS Prelims Admit Card Direct Link Here

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card on its website. Candidates applied for OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 against the advertisement number 12/2019-20 can download their admit card through the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 2 February 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can directly download their OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card by following the instructions given below.

How to Download OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official Website. i.e. opsc.gov.in.

Click on OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on the submit button.

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the OJS admit card for future reference.

This exam is being done to recruit 51 vacancies of Civil Judge in Odisha Judicial Service 2019 under Law Department in the pay scale of Rs. 27700-770-33, 090-920-40,450-1080-44770/- with usual dearness allowance and other allowances as sanctioned by the Government of Odisha.

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 will be of one paper carrying 100 marks with duration of one and half hours with objective judge questions of multiple choice on the subjects covering Constitution of India, Code of Civil Procedure, Code of Criminal Procedure, Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code, Limitation Act, Transfer of Property Act, Contract Act, Law of Succession and Specific Relief Act.

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. Candidates can directly download OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the below link.

