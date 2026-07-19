OPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 502 Veterinary, Fisheries and Horticulture Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

OPSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 502 vacancies across three departments, including Assistant Horticulture Officer, Veterinary Assistant surgeon/Additional veterinary assistant surgeon and assistant fisheries officers. The application process starts from 24 July and closes on 24 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. OPSC Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the highlights table of the OPSC Recruitment given below: Particulars Details Organisation Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Posts Assistant Horticulture Officer, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Assistant Fisheries Officers (Special Drive) Advertisement Numbers Advt. No. 06 of 2026-27 (Horticulture), Advt. No. 04 of 2026-27 (Veterinary), Advt. No. 05 of 2026-27 (Fisheries) Total Vacancies 502 Notification Release Date 18 July 2026 Mode of Application Online Official Website opsc.gov.in Application Start 24 July (Assistant Horticulture Officer & Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon) and 28 July (Assistant Fisheries Officers) Selection Process Written Exam and Interview (standard OPSC process)

OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification The OPSC will start the online application process for Recruitment 2026 on July 24, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 502 posts. Candidates are advised to carefully check the Recruitment notification. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency. OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Check Here OPSC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Interested candidates can check the Post-wise eligibility criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid cancellation of applications at the time of submission. Assistant Horticulture Officer Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognised university/institution

The maximum age is 21

The minimum age is 32 years

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) or equivalent, from a recognised university.

The minimum age is 21

The maximum age is 42 years Assistant Fisheries Officer (Special Drive) Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) from a recognised university

The minimum age is 21

The maximum age is 38 years Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India Age relaxation Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Servicemen/PwD candidates as per government rules Candidates should check the detailed advertisement for exact cutoff dates and any additional language or residency requirements OPSC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

Interested candidates can check the post-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below: Post No. of Vacancies Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 436 Assistant Fisheries Officer (Special Drive) 44 Assistant Horticulture Officer 22 Total 502 OPSC Recruitment 2026 Important Dates Candidates are advised to check the complete Post-wise application schedule of OPSC Recruitment 2026 Event Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Assistant Fisheries Officer Assistant Horticulture Officer Notification Release 18 July 2026 18 July 2026 18 July 2026 Online Application Starts 24 July 2026 24 July 2026 28 July 2026 Last Date to apply 24 August 2026 24 August 2026 28 August 2026 Written Exam date 26 September 2026 26 September 2026 27 September 2026