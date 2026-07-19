OPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 502 Veterinary, Fisheries and Horticulture Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
OPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out for a total of 502 Veterinary, Fisheries and horticulture posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of OPSC. The application form starts from 24 July 2026. Check this article for complete details about eligibility Criteria, Vacancy and important dates.
OPSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 502 vacancies across three departments, including Assistant Horticulture Officer, Veterinary Assistant surgeon/Additional veterinary assistant surgeon and assistant fisheries officers. The application process starts from 24 July and closes on 24 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in.
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the highlights table of the OPSC Recruitment given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|
Posts
|
Assistant Horticulture Officer, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Assistant Fisheries Officers (Special Drive)
|
Advertisement Numbers
|
Advt. No. 06 of 2026-27 (Horticulture), Advt. No. 04 of 2026-27 (Veterinary), Advt. No. 05 of 2026-27 (Fisheries)
|
Total Vacancies
|
502
|
Notification Release Date
|
18 July 2026
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
opsc.gov.in
|
Application Start
|
24 July (Assistant Horticulture Officer & Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon) and 28 July (Assistant Fisheries Officers)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Interview (standard OPSC process)
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification
The OPSC will start the online application process for Recruitment 2026 on July 24, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 502 posts. Candidates are advised to carefully check the Recruitment notification. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency.
|
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the Post-wise eligibility criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid cancellation of applications at the time of submission.
Assistant Horticulture Officer
-
Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognised university/institution
-
The maximum age is 21
-
The minimum age is 32 years
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
- Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) or equivalent, from a recognised university.
- The minimum age is 21
- The maximum age is 42 years
Assistant Fisheries Officer (Special Drive)
-
Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) from a recognised university
-
The minimum age is 21
-
The maximum age is 38 years
Nationality
- Candidate must be a citizen of India
Age relaxation
-
Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Servicemen/PwD candidates as per government rules
Candidates should check the detailed advertisement for exact cutoff dates and any additional language or residency requirements
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
Interested candidates can check the post-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:
|
Post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
|
436
|
Assistant Fisheries Officer (Special Drive)
|
44
|
Assistant Horticulture Officer
|
22
|
Total
|
502
OPSC Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Candidates are advised to check the complete Post-wise application schedule of OPSC Recruitment 2026
|
Event
|
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
|
Assistant Fisheries Officer
|
Assistant Horticulture Officer
|
Notification Release
|
18 July 2026
|
18 July 2026
|
18 July 2026
|
Online Application Starts
|
24 July 2026
|
24 July 2026
|
28 July 2026
|
Last Date to apply
|
24 August 2026
|
24 August 2026
|
28 August 2026
|
Written Exam date
|
26 September 2026
|
26 September 2026
|
27 September 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com