OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Assistant Curator/Conservator and Others@ossc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link

Odisha SSC has released the mains Admit Card for the mains exams for Asst Curator and others on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in/. Check download link here.

OSSC Asst Curator Mains Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains Admit Card for the posts of of written exams for the post of Asst Curator, Asst Conservator & Asst Manager (Education and Extension)-2017. Commission is set to conduct the mains exam for the above posts on 28 April 2022. Candidates appearing in the mains exam for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website--www.ossc.gov.in/.

In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Asst Curator, Asst Conservator & Asst Manager (Education and Extension)-2017, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

Commission will conduct the mains exam for the post of Asst Curator, Asst Conservator & Asst Manager (Education and Extension) against Advt No.4494/OSSC Dt.30.12.2017 on 28 April 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the mains exam round for the for the post of Asst Curator, Asst Conservator & Asst Manager (Education and Extension)-2017 can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Asst Curator Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in\ Go to the What’ New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Download the Admission Letter of Main Written Examination for the post of Asst Curator, Asst Conservator & Asst Manager (Education and Extension)-2017 to be held on 28.04.2022 [Advt No.4494/OSSC Dt.30.12.2017] on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link on the home page. You will get the Admit Card in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

