OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021 Out for Block Social Security Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the document verification round for the post of Block Social Security Officer. All such candidates who have qualified for the Block Social Security Officer Certificate verification round can download their OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

You can download OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website.

Process to Download: OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-http://www.ossc.gov.in Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page Click on link- Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification for the Post of Block Social Security Officer-2017.[Advt. No.3775/OSSC Dtd.01.11.2017] available on the homepage. You can click and a new PDF will be open of the OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021.

However, you can download directly the OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the document verification for the post of Block Social Security Officer on 18/19 December 2021.

Candidates qualified in the Mains exam/Computer Skill Test for the above post can download their Admission Letter in the link provided in What's New of the Home Page of the website.

In a bid to download the OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date Birth is the password) with the link available on the official website.