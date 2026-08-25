OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Out For Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test at ossc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 has been activated by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the admit card download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. The written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026 across the state. Candidates shortlisted successfully for PET/PMT round written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. The detailed schedule of the test will be available in the candidate's admission letter.
OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 download link is active on the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
OSSC CRE Hall Ticket 2025 Exam Day Instructions
Candidates set to appear in the Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test are advised to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same at the exam venue. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-
- Reach the center at least 60 minutes before reporting time.
- Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.
- Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.
- Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly.
ossc.gov.in OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Overview
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the admit card download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2025
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Advt No.
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980/OSSC
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Exam date
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August 31, 2026
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Exam scheduled at
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Bhubaneswar, Kataka, Sambalapur, Baleshwar, Dhenkanal, Brahmapur
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official website
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https://www.ossc.gov.in/
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