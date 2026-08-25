OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Out For Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test at ossc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the admit card download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. The written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026 across the state. Candidates shortlisted successfully for PET/PMT round written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. The detailed schedule of the test will be available in the candidate's admission letter.

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 download link is active on the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-