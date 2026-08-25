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OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Out For Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test at ossc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:48 IST

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 has been activated  by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. The written exam  is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here. 

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Out For Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test at ossc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Out For Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test at ossc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the admit card download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. The written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2026 across the state. Candidates shortlisted successfully for PET/PMT round written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to official website OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. The detailed schedule of the test will be available in the candidate's admission letter.

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 download link is active on the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026  Download Link

 OSSC CRE Hall Ticket 2025 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates set to appear in the Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test are advised to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same at the  exam venue. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

  • Reach the center at least 60 minutes before reporting time.
  • Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.
  • Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.
  • Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly.

ossc.gov.in OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026 Overview

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the admit card download link for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

OSSC CRE Admit Card 2026- Highlights

Organization

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Exam Name

Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2025

Advt No. 

980/OSSC

Exam date

 August 31, 2026 

Admit Card status

Out

Exam scheduled at 

Bhubaneswar, Kataka, Sambalapur, Baleshwar, Dhenkanal, Brahmapur

Job Location

Odisha

Official website

https://www.ossc.gov.in/

 



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:48 IST

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