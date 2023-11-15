OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, Stenographer, Typist & Others, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OSSC recruitment 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released detailed notification for 124 vacancies including Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

These positions are to be filled in different departments in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 17, 2023.

The tentative date for the prelims examination is likely to be conducted in February to April, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including passed +2 Arts/Science/Commerce examination with basis knowledge of Computer and additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



You can check all the details regarding the OSSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

OSSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Registration: November 18, 2023

End Date for Online Registration: December 17, 2023

Opening Date for Submission of Online Application Form: November 18, 2023

End Date for Submission of Online Application Form: December 20, 2023

Starting Date for Editing of Online Application Form: December 21, 2023

End Date for Editing of Online Application Form: December 23, 2023

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Stenographer-63

Junior Grade Stenographer-07

Junior Grade Typist-09

Junior Typist-02

Junior Clerk & Typist-32

Typist & Copyist-02

Junior Grade Typist 02

Data Entry Operator (DEO)-07

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Junior Stenographer Board of Revenue, Odisha Cuttack: Candidates must have passed +2 Arts/Science/Commerce examination conducted by CHSE, Odisha or equivalent examination with basic knowledge in computer application.

You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.

Selection Process For OSSC Jobs 2023:

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in four stages round including-

State I-Prelims examination

Stage II- Main written examination

State III- Computer Skill Test/Stenographer and others

Stage IV-Certificate Verification



How To Apply For OSSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.