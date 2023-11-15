OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, Stenographer, Typist & Others, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released detailed notification for various posts on its official website. Commission is set to recruit a total of 124 vacancies including Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator-2023.
These positions are to be filled in different departments in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 17, 2023.
The tentative date for the prelims examination is likely to be conducted in February to April, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including passed +2 Arts/Science/Commerce examination with basis knowledge of Computer and additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
You can check all the details regarding the OSSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
OSSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Registration: November 18, 2023
- End Date for Online Registration: December 17, 2023
- Opening Date for Submission of Online Application Form: November 18, 2023
- End Date for Submission of Online Application Form: December 20, 2023
- Starting Date for Editing of Online Application Form: December 21, 2023
- End Date for Editing of Online Application Form: December 23, 2023
OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Junior Stenographer-63
- Junior Grade Stenographer-07
- Junior Grade Typist-09
- Junior Typist-02
- Junior Clerk & Typist-32
- Typist & Copyist-02
- Junior Grade Typist 02
- Data Entry Operator (DEO)-07
OSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications
Junior Stenographer Board of Revenue, Odisha Cuttack: Candidates must have passed +2 Arts/Science/Commerce examination conducted by CHSE, Odisha or equivalent examination with basic knowledge in computer application.
You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
Selection Process For OSSC Jobs 2023:
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in four stages round including-
- State I-Prelims examination
- Stage II- Main written examination
- State III- Computer Skill Test/Stenographer and others
- Stage IV-Certificate Verification
OSSC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For OSSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in/
- Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on Apply Online button on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to choose the New User /concerned option and provide your credentials to the link.
- Step 4: Now fill other details i.e. post applied for, Name of candidate, Date of birth and others to the concerned link and upload the documents.
- Step 5: You are advised to take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.