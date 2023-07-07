OSSSC PEO Salary 2023: Check Basic Pay, In Hand Salary, Job Profile, Allowances, Probation, Promotions, and More

OSSSC PEO Salary 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSSC PEO official notification for 2318 posts. The OSSSC PEO salary ranges between Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100 (Level 5) monthly.

OSSSC PEO Salary 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission has decided OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) salary 2023 as per the 7th pay commission. Aspirants must go through the official notification to know about the OSSSC PEO 2023 salary and job profile before applying for the post. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in a written Exam, skill test, and certificate verification round.

As per the latest update, the selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100 (Level 5) and the admissible allowances. Along with the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer salary, they will also get various allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on OSSSC PEO salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

OSSSC PEO Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the overview of the OSSSC PEO Salary 2023 shared in the table below:

OSSSC PEO Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Post Name Panchayat Executive Officer Vacancies 2318 Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test, and Certificate Verification OSSSC PEO Salary 2023 Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100 Job Location Odisha

OSSSC PEO Salary 2023 Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer post will be approximately Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 4,50,000 per annum. The annual package for the OSSSC PEO post is decided as per the 7th pay commission. It includes pay band, pay scale, grade pay, gross salary, net salary, deductions and allowances. The monthly package for OSSSC PEO posts will be approximately Rs 35000-Rs 40000.

OSSSC PEO Salary Structure 2023

The OSSSC PEO salary structure includes various elements like grade pay, pay band, pay scale, pay level, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. as per the 7th pay commission as shared below:

Pay Band Rs 5200-Rs 20,200 Grade Pay Rs 2000 Pay Matrix Level Level 5 Pay Scale Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100 Basic Pay Rs 21,700 Maximum Salary Rs. 69,100/- Total Salary Rs 35000-Rs 40000

OSSSC PEO In Hand Salary

The selected candidates will receive the OSSSC PEO in hand salary in the pay scale of Rs Rs.21,700-69,100. Hence, the OSSSC PEO monthly salary will be around Rs 35000-Rs 40000 every month. Along with the basic OSSSC PEO salary, the appointed candidates will also get numerous allowances and benefits as per the guidelines issued by officials.

OSSSC PEO Salary Perks & Allowances

The candidates selected for the OSSSC PEO post will also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances, and gross salary per the 7th pay commission. The list of OSSSC PEO allowances is as follows:

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Pay (DP)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

City Compensation Allowance (CCA)

Conveyance Allowance (CA)

Special Pay

Other allowance(s)

OSSSC PEO Job Profile

The candidates selected for the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer post must perform all the roles and responsibilities assigned by the higher authority. The OSSSC PEO job profile is as follows:

The responsibility of the OSSSC PEO post also includes planning and building policies to eliminate poverty.

As Panchayat Executive Officers, they need to review and revise the norms on grading/credit linkage/interest subsidy schemes whenever necessary.

They are required to provide clarity on the new fundamentals and policies and ensure the smooth functioning of the team.

OSSSC PEO Probation Period

The candidates selected for the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer post will undergo probation for a period of three years after joining the post. During the probationary period, the candidates will get to know about their basic tasks, and their performance will be monitored by the higher officials.

OSSSC PEO Career Growth

There is huge career scope for the candidates appointed for the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer post. Along with good career opportunities and job security, they will get numerous advantages like salary increments, extra perks and allowances, incentives, and much more. Once the probation is over, they will be eligible to appear in the internal exams in order to get promoted to higher posts.