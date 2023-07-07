OSSSC PEO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Download Subject wise PDF, Check Exam Pattern

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission released OSSSC PEO Notification and Exam Pattern for 2318 posts. Download the OSSSC PEO Syllabus PDF in Odia & English here.

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission released the official OSSSC PEO notification for 2318 vacancies for the Panchayat Executive Officer post. Aspirants willing to participate in this recruitment must understand the OSSSC PEO syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation, as it will help them to know the topics that need to be covered for the exam.

After analysing the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer syllabus, candidates must also check the OSSSC PEO exam pattern to know the actual question pattern, weightage of each section, the number of sections, the standard of questions, maximum marks, and much more. Hence, aspirants must download the OSSSC PEO Syllabus PDF in Odia & English and start their preparation right away.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the OSSSC PEO syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the complete key highlights of the OSSSC PEO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for ease of the aspirants.

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Post Name Panchayat Executive Officer Vacancies 2318 Category OSSSC PEO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test, and Certificate Verification Exam Mode OMR Based Number of Questions 180 Marking Scheme +1 mark for every correct answer. Negative Marking 0.50 marks for every incorrect response Duration 3 hours

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: PDF

Before commencing the preparation, candidates should download the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer syllabus PDF link to check the topics that need to be covered for the exam. Get the direct link to download the OSSSC PEO Syllabus

OSSSC PEO Syllabus PDF Download Here

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Written Exam

The OSSSC PEO Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects, i.e. English, Odia, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Computer Knowledge. Here we have compiled below the OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer syllabus for the ease of the candidates. Check the subject-wise OSSSC PEO syllabus below and commence the preparation to maximise the scores in the written exam.

Subject Syllabus English Verbs, Tenses, Modal, Active and Passive voice, Subject-verb Agreement. Articles, Noun, Pronouns, Prepositions. Connectors, Types of Sentences, Direct and Indirect speech, Comparison. Unseen passage (400-450 words in length) with a variety of comprehension questions. Odia Grammar Transformation of sentences: (Affirmative, Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory, Simple, Compound, Complex)

Idioms and Phrases

Taddhita and Krudanta

Sandhi

Samasa

Antonyms and Synonyms

Transformation of words: (noun to adjective and adjective to noun)

Correction of common errors in words

Punctuation marks Composition Translation (From English to Odia of objective type)

Comprehension of an Unseen Passage Mathematics Number System Simple Interest and Compound Interest Percentage and Averages Ratio and Proportion HCF and LCM Squares and Square Roots Profit, Loss and Discount Partnership Cubes and Cube Roots General Knowledge Historical events, dates, personalities and places Current events with places and personalities States, Countries and Institutions with Headquarters Books and authors Geographical facts with places Scientific facts and discoveries with dates, persons and uses Matching questions of Miscellaneous type. Computer Knowledge MS Windows: Introduction of Windows MS Office: MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel and MS Access

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Skill Test

Candidates declared qualified in the OSSSC PEO written exam will be shortlisted for the skill test. The practical skill test will be qualifying in nature. Check below the OSSSC PEO syllabus of the skill test to excel in the exam.

MS Windows

MS Office

MS Word

MS Power Point

MS Excel

MS Access

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023 in Odia

OSSSC PEO ସିଲାବସ୍ PDF କୁ ପାଞ୍ଚଟି ବିଷୟ ରେ ବିଭକ୍ତ କରାଯାଇଛି, ଯଥା ଇଂରାଜୀ, ଓଡିଆ, ଗଣିତ, ସାଧାରଣ ଜ୍ଞାନ, ଏବଂ କମ୍ପ୍ୟୁଟର ଜ୍ଞାନ | ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ସହଜତା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ଏଠାରେ OSSSC ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟନିର୍ବାହୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସିଲାବସ୍ ତଳେ ସଂକଳନ କରିଛୁ | ନିମ୍ନରେ ବିଷୟବସ୍ତୁ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ OSSSC PEO ସିଲାବସ୍ ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ ଲିଖିତ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ସ୍କୋରକୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଆରମ୍ଭ କରନ୍ତୁ |

Subject Syllabus English କ୍ରିୟା, ସମୟ, ମୋଡାଲ୍, ସକ୍ରିୟ ଏବଂ ପାସ୍ ସ୍ୱର, ବିଷୟ-କ୍ରିୟା ଚୁକ୍ତି | ପ୍ରବନ୍ଧ, ବିଶେଷ୍ୟ, ଉଚ୍ଚାରଣ, ଉପସ୍ଥିତି | ସଂଯୋଜକ, ବାକ୍ୟର ପ୍ରକାର, ପ୍ରତ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ଏବଂ ପରୋକ୍ଷ ବକ୍ତବ୍ୟ, ତୁଳନା। ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବୁ rehens ାମଣା ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ସହିତ ଅଦୃଶ୍ୟ ପାସ୍ (ଲମ୍ବ 400-450 ଶବ୍ଦ) | Odia ବ୍ୟାକରଣ ବାକ୍ୟର ରୂପାନ୍ତର: (ଦୃ irm ଼, ନକାରାତ୍ମକ, ପଚରାଉଚରା, ବିସ୍ମୟକର, ସରଳ, ଯ ound ଗିକ, ଜଟିଳ) ଭାବନା ଏବଂ ବାକ୍ୟାଂଶଗୁଡିକ | ତଦ୍ଦିତା ଏବଂ କ୍ରୁଦାନ୍ତ | ସାନ୍ଧୀ | ସାମସା ଆଣ୍ଟୋନାଇମ୍ ଏବଂ ସମାର୍ଥକ | ଶବ୍ଦର ରୂପାନ୍ତର: (ବିଶେଷ୍ୟରୁ ବିଶେଷ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ବିଶେଷଣରେ ବିଶେଷଣ) ଶବ୍ଦରେ ସାଧାରଣ ତ୍ରୁଟିର ସଂଶୋଧନ | ବିରାମ ଚିହ୍ନ

ରଚନା ଅନୁବାଦ (ଅବଜେକ୍ଟିଭ୍ ପ୍ରକାରର ଇଂରାଜୀରୁ ଓଡିଆ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ) ଏକ ଅଦୃଶ୍ୟ ପାସ୍ ବୁ rehens ିବା | Mathematics ସଂଖ୍ୟା ସିଷ୍ଟମ୍ | ସରଳ ଆଗ୍ରହ ଏବଂ ଯ ound ଗିକ ଆଗ୍ରହ | ଶତକଡା ଏବଂ ହାରାହାରି ଅନୁପାତ ଏବଂ ଅନୁପାତ HCF ଏବଂ LCM | ବର୍ଗ ଏବଂ ବର୍ଗ ମୂଳ | ଲାଭ, କ୍ଷତି ଏବଂ ରିହାତି ସହଭାଗୀତା | କ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଏବଂ କ୍ୟୁବ୍ ରୁଟ୍ | General Knowledge ସ୍ଥାନ ଏବଂ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱ ସହିତ ସାମ୍ପ୍ରତିକ ଘଟଣା | ମୁଖ୍ୟାଳୟ ସହିତ ରାଜ୍ୟ, ଦେଶ ଏବଂ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠାନ | ପୁସ୍ତକ ଏବଂ ଲେଖକମାନେ | ତାରିଖ, ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଏବଂ ବ୍ୟବହାର ସହିତ ବ Scientific ଜ୍ଞାନିକ ତଥ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ଆବିଷ୍କାର | ବିବିଧ ପ୍ରକାରର ପ୍ରଶ୍ନଗୁଡିକ ମେଳ | Computer Knowledge MS ୱିଣ୍ଡୋଜ୍: ୱିଣ୍ଡୋଜ୍ ର ପରିଚୟ | MS Office: MS ୱାର୍ଡ |, MS ପାୱାରପଏଣ୍ଟ |, MS Excel ଏବଂ MS ଆକ୍ସେସ୍ |

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After checking the OSSSC PEO syllabus, aspirants should go through the OSSSC PEO exam pattern to get understand the question format, exam requirements and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the OSSSC PEO 2023 recruitment process.

The OSSSC PEO exam will be MCQ type in the OMR system.

The written exam comprises 180 questions for 180 marks.

The written exam shall be of the standard of High School Certificate examination.

The exam duration will be 3 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 mark in the exam.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Written Exam English 40 40 3 hours Odia 35 35 Mathematics 35 35 General Knowledge 35 35 Computer Knowledge 35 35 Total 180 180 Practical Skill Test Basic Computer Skills 50 Marks 1 hour

How to Cover OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023?

The OSSSC PEO recruitment is one of the most competitive exams in the state. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam. As a result, there is high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, aspirants should analyse the latest OSSSC PEO syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the OSSSC PEO 2023 exam with flying colours.

Check the OSSSC PEO syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the exam preparation. This will provide insights into exam structure, the standard of questions, the number of sections, and topics asked in the exam.

Pick the best books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the important topics mentioned in the syllabus.

Solve mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify strong and weak areas and focus on strengthening the same.

Revise short notes for every topic to retain the concepts for a long period.

OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the OSSSC PEO books based on the recent trends suggested by previous toppers and experts. The right books will help them cover all the OSSSC PEO syllabus topics. Some of the best OSSSC Panchayat Executive Officer books for all the sections are given below: