OSSTET Result 2023 at bseodisha.ac.in: Check OTET Marks Download Link

OSSTET Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the OSSTET 2022 (1st) by visiting the website (bseodisha.ac.in). Candidates can download OSSTET Result from the website of the board.
How to Download OSSTET Answer Key 2023 ?
The candidates can download the OTET Result from the official website of BSE Odisha.
Step 1: Visit the website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ Section
Step 3: Click on result link 'OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2022 (1st)'
Step 4:Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, or roll number and mobile number
Steo 5: Download BSE Odisha Result