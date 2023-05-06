OSSTET Result 2023 at bseodisha.ac.in: Check OTET Marks Download Link

OSSTET Result 2023 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Candidates can download OTET Result from the website of the BSE Odisha.

OSSTET Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the OSSTET 2022 (1st) by visiting the website (bseodisha.ac.in).

The candidates can download the OTET Result from the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 1: Visit the website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ Section

Step 3: Click on result link 'OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2022 (1st)'

Step 4:Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, or roll number and mobile number

Steo 5: Download BSE Odisha Result