OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) offers admission to engineering courses across the state. For admission to Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur, candidates must be aware of how cutoff works. The OJEE cutoff is based on opening and closing ranks, which are assigned through various factors. The ranks determine the seat allocation for registered candidates. It depends on the branch, categories, and college.

Candidates are advised to check the official OJEE website to stay informed on the latest admission updates. Given below is a category-wise opening and closing rank for core engineering branches based on previous year trends.

PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches

The spread shared below contains previous year opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches offered at Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur. The institute is one of the top choices for engineering education through OJEE.