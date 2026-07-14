CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 19:15 IST

Check Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur previous year opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches. Based on the previous year's ranks, candidates can estimate the safe rank for 2026 admission.    

PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches
PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches

OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) offers admission to engineering courses across the state. For admission to Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur, candidates must be aware of how cutoff works. The OJEE cutoff is based on opening and closing ranks, which are assigned through various factors. The ranks determine the seat allocation for registered candidates. It depends on the branch, categories, and college. 

Candidates are advised to check the official OJEE website to stay informed on the latest admission updates. Given below is a category-wise opening and closing rank for core engineering branches based on previous year trends. 

PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches

The spread shared below contains previous year opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches offered at Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur. The institute is one of the top choices for engineering education through OJEE.

While analyzing the 2026 Round 1 ranks, candidates can estimate the competition for branches offered at the college. The courses are also divided based on TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver). A 5% quota is offered for total seats. This quota helps candidates with high merit but who are economically weaker to seek degrees like B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, and MCA in government and private colleges in Odisha. The special category is almost the same. 

PROGRAMME

OR

CR

SPL CAT

Automobile Engineering

570034

1506552

NO

Automobile Engineering - TFW

415881

993027

TF

Chemical Engineering

459333

1506846

NO

Chemical Engineering - TFW

285454

958224

TF

Civil Engineering

249867

1474866

NO

Civil Engineering - TFW

460060

854998

TF

Computer Science and Engineering

167816

338262

NO

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

129484

252704

TF

Electrical Engineering

287943

911309

NO

Electrical Engineering - TFW

372000

556405

TF

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

312302

622780

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - TFW

268304

411677

TF

Mechanical Engineering

270040

1171243

NO

Mechanical Engineering - TFW

464651

684818

TF

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

825106

1502232

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering - TFW

728760

878117

TF

Automobile Engineering

911966

1509882

NO

Civil Engineering

751063

1509468

NO

Computer Science and Engineering

265373

368244

NO

Electrical Engineering

558034

1143777

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

683595

743108

NO

Mechanical Engineering

344659

1505715

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

1509229

1509229

NO

Automobile Engineering

1333438

1333438

NO

Civil Engineering

756968

1055183

NO

Computer Science and Engineering

337246

451856

NO

Electrical Engineering

549756

1095523

NO

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

481133

683231

NO

Mechanical Engineering

696334

1403089

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

819916

1274039

NO

Chemical Engineering

1027470

1027470

NO

Computer Science and Engineering

664738

1177138

NO

Mechanical Engineering

1187616

1187616

NO

When checking for the opening and closing ranks for core branches to estimate seat options, candidates are also suggested to look for courses that offer the TFW quota. Especially for meritorious students who are seeking financial assistance. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:15 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News