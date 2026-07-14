PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches
Check Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur previous year opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches. Based on the previous year's ranks, candidates can estimate the safe rank for 2026 admission.
OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) offers admission to engineering courses across the state. For admission to Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur, candidates must be aware of how cutoff works. The OJEE cutoff is based on opening and closing ranks, which are assigned through various factors. The ranks determine the seat allocation for registered candidates. It depends on the branch, categories, and college.
Candidates are advised to check the official OJEE website to stay informed on the latest admission updates. Given below is a category-wise opening and closing rank for core engineering branches based on previous year trends.
PMEC Berhampur OJEE Cutoff 2026: Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks for Core Branches
The spread shared below contains previous year opening and closing ranks for core engineering branches offered at Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur. The institute is one of the top choices for engineering education through OJEE.
While analyzing the 2026 Round 1 ranks, candidates can estimate the competition for branches offered at the college. The courses are also divided based on TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver). A 5% quota is offered for total seats. This quota helps candidates with high merit but who are economically weaker to seek degrees like B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, and MCA in government and private colleges in Odisha. The special category is almost the same.
|
PROGRAMME
|
OR
|
CR
|
SPL CAT
|
Automobile Engineering
|
570034
|
1506552
|
NO
|
Automobile Engineering - TFW
|
415881
|
993027
|
TF
|
Chemical Engineering
|
459333
|
1506846
|
NO
|
Chemical Engineering - TFW
|
285454
|
958224
|
TF
|
Civil Engineering
|
249867
|
1474866
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering - TFW
|
460060
|
854998
|
TF
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
167816
|
338262
|
NO
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
129484
|
252704
|
TF
|
Electrical Engineering
|
287943
|
911309
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering - TFW
|
372000
|
556405
|
TF
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
312302
|
622780
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - TFW
|
268304
|
411677
|
TF
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
270040
|
1171243
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering - TFW
|
464651
|
684818
|
TF
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
825106
|
1502232
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering - TFW
|
728760
|
878117
|
TF
|
Automobile Engineering
|
911966
|
1509882
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering
|
751063
|
1509468
|
NO
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
265373
|
368244
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
558034
|
1143777
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
683595
|
743108
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
344659
|
1505715
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
1509229
|
1509229
|
NO
|
Automobile Engineering
|
1333438
|
1333438
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering
|
756968
|
1055183
|
NO
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
337246
|
451856
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
549756
|
1095523
|
NO
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
481133
|
683231
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
696334
|
1403089
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
819916
|
1274039
|
NO
|
Chemical Engineering
|
1027470
|
1027470
|
NO
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
664738
|
1177138
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
1187616
|
1187616
|
NO
When checking for the opening and closing ranks for core branches to estimate seat options, candidates are also suggested to look for courses that offer the TFW quota. Especially for meritorious students who are seeking financial assistance.
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