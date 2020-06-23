Powergrid PGCIL Northern Region Recruitment 2020 for 93 Vacancies for Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, is inviting online application for the recruitment of Apprentice such as Graduate, Diploma and ITI in Northern Region Transmission System-II (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Northern Recruitment 2020 on or 12 July 2020.

Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment Notification for Other Regions

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid - 12 July 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Vacancy Details

Graduate (Electrical) - 20 Posts

Graduate (Civil) - 5 Posts

Diploma(Electrical) - 25 Posts

Diploma (Civil) - 10 Posts

Diploma Office Management - 8Posts

Assistant (HR) - 5 Posts

ITI - Electrical - 20 Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate (Electrical and Civil) - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma (Electrical and Civil), Diploma Office Management, Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI - Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Electrical - BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil - BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Diploma Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering

EDiploma Office Management - Diploma in Office Management

Assistant (Human Resource) - BA/BBA

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical Trade

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates may submit their application through careers section of POWERGRID website by logging on to http://www.powergridindia.com Careers section Rolling advertisement for engagement of apprentices Click here to apply.The last date of application is 12 July

Download PGCIL Northern Region Notification PDF

PGCIL Northern Region Apprentice Online Application