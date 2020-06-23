Powergrid PGCIL Northern Region Recruitment 2020 for 93 Vacancies for Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, is inviting online application for the recruitment of Apprentice such as Graduate, Diploma and ITI in Northern Region Transmission System-II (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Northern Recruitment 2020 on or 12 July 2020.
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid - 12 July 2020
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Vacancy Details
- Graduate (Electrical) - 20 Posts
- Graduate (Civil) - 5 Posts
- Diploma(Electrical) - 25 Posts
- Diploma (Civil) - 10 Posts
- Diploma Office Management - 8Posts
- Assistant (HR) - 5 Posts
- ITI - Electrical - 20 Posts
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Stipend:
- Graduate (Electrical and Civil) - Rs. 15,000/-
- Diploma (Electrical and Civil), Diploma Office Management, Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-
- ITI - Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Electrical - BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
- Graduate Civil - BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering
- Diploma Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Diploma Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering
- EDiploma Office Management - Diploma in Office Management
- Assistant (Human Resource) - BA/BBA
- ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical Trade
How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates may submit their application through careers section of POWERGRID website by logging on to http://www.powergridindia.com Careers section Rolling advertisement for engagement of apprentices Click here to apply.The last date of application is 12 July
