PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 114 Apprentice Posts @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Western Region covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The recruitment is being done to fill 114 vacancies in various trades such as Assistant (Human Resource), Executive (Human Resource), Office Management, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering for apprenticeship for One (01) year.

Interested candidates, who have passed their final year examination not before 2 years from the date of this advertisement, can apply online for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on official website www.powergridindia.com The last date for filling application is 14 June 2020.

PGCIL Apprentice Important Dates

Commencement of Online Submission of Application to POWERGRID – 23 May 2020

Last Date for Submitting Application to PGCIL - 14 June 2020

PGCIL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 114 Posts

Assistant (Human Resource) - 4 Posts

Executive (Human Resource) - 5 Posts

Diploma in Office Management - 2 Posts

Diploma in Electrical Engineering - 23 Posts

Graduate in Civil Engineering - 11 Posts

Graduate in Electrical Engineering - 69 Posts

Stipend:

Graduate in Electrical Engineering, Graduate in Civil Engineering, Executive (Human Resource) - Rs. 15,000

Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Office Management,Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates may submit their application through Career section of POWERGRID website powergridindia.com or directly through the link given below on or before 14 June 2020.

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

PGCIL Assistant Engineer Trainee Online Application