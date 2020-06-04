PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 125 Apprentice Posts @powergridindia.com for Nortern Region

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for North Region: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Northern Region within the state of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Interested candidates, who have passed their final year examination not before 2 years from the date of this advertisement, can apply online for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on official website www.powergridindia.com on or before 26 June 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application to PGCIL - 21 June 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Trainee Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 125 Posts

Graduate Electrical - 25 Posts

Graduate Civil - 5 Posts

Executive - 5 Posts

Diploma Electrical - 40 Posts

Diploma Civil - 10 Posts

ITI Electrical - 40 Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate Electrical - Rs. 15,000/-

Graduate Civil - Rs. 15,000/-

Executive - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma Electrical - Rs. 12,000/-

Diploma Civil - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Engineer - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Executive - MBA in HR

Diploma Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode in Career section of POWERGRID website powergridindia.com on or before 26 June 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification