PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 125 Apprentice Posts @powergridindia.com for Nortern Region

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for North Region: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Northern Region within the state of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Interested candidates, who have passed their final year examination not before 2 years from the date of this advertisement, can apply online for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on official website www.powergridindia.com on or before 26 June 2020.
PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Online Application to PGCIL - 21 June 2020
PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Trainee Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 125 Posts
- Graduate Electrical - 25 Posts
- Graduate Civil - 5 Posts
- Executive - 5 Posts
- Diploma Electrical - 40 Posts
- Diploma Civil - 10 Posts
- ITI Electrical - 40 Posts
PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Stipend:
- Graduate Electrical - Rs. 15,000/-
- Graduate Civil - Rs. 15,000/-
- Executive - Rs. 15,000/-
- Diploma Electrical - Rs. 12,000/-
- Diploma Civil - Rs. 12,000/-
- ITI Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Engineer - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
- Graduate Civil - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
- Executive - MBA in HR
- Diploma Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Diploma Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering
- ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical
How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020
The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode in Career section of POWERGRID website powergridindia.com on or before 26 June 2020.
PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification