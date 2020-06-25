PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for 78 Apprentice Posts in Eastern Region, Apply Online

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice in Eastern Region Transmission System-II (State of West Bengal and Sikkim) for one year. Eligible and interested can apply for Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 23 July 2020.

Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment Notification for Other Regions

PGCIL Powergrid Eastern Region Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid PGCIL - 23 July 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Eastern Region Vacancy Details

Graduate Electrical - 20 Posts

Graduate Civil - 5 Posts

Graduate in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering - 3 Posts

Executive Human Resource - 3 Posts

Diploma Electrical - 20 Posts

Diploma Civil - 10 Posts

Executive (HR) - 2 Posts

Assistant Human Resource - 2 Posts

ITI Electrical - 15 Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Eastern Region Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate in Electrical Engineering, Graduate in Civil Engineering, Graduate in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering, Executive (Human Resource) - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil, Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-

A fixed amount of ₹2500/- Per Month shall be payable to the apprentice(s) as HRA where accommodation is not provided by the Company.

PGCIL Powergrid Eastern Region Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Electrical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Graduate in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics / Telecommunication Engineering - Executive (Human Resource)

MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course)

Assistant (Human Resource) - Graduate (B.A. or BBA)

Diploma Electrical Engineering - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil Engineering - Diploma in Civil Engineering

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Eastern Region Apprentice 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on the official website http://www.powergridindia.com/ on or before 23 July 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Eastern Region Apprentice Recruitment Notification

PGCIL Powergrid Online Application