PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for 137 Apprentice Posts in North East Region, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for the post of Apprentice such as Assistant (Human Resource), Executive (Human Resource, ITI (Electrical), Diploma Appretince in Civil Engineering, Diploma Apprentice in Electrical Engineering, Graduate in Civil Engineering and Graduate in Electrical Engineering in North East Region (covering all states of North East except Sikkim). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website powergridindia.com 30 June 2020

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to PGCIL - 30 June 2020

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Assistant (Human Resource) - 5

Executive (Human Resource - 10

ITI (Electrical) - 35

Diploma Apprentice in Civil Engineering - 25

Diploma Apprentice in Electrical Engineering - 37

Graduate in Civil Engineering - 10

Graduate in Electrical Engineering - 15

How to Apply for the Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode in Career section of POWERGRID website powergridindia.com or directly through the link given below on or before 30 June 2020.

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment Notification and Application Link 2020