PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for 97 Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, HR Executive and ITI Posts, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice within the State of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and UT of Diu Daman & Dadara Nagar Haveli. Candidates, who have passed their final year examination not before two (02) years from the date of advertisement (No such ceiling in case of ITI), can apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2020 on or before 04 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to PGCIL - 04 July 2020

PGCIL Apprentice Trainee Vacancy Details

Graduate Electrical - 7 Posts

Graduate Civil - 10 Posts

Graduate Electronics/ Telecommunication - 7 Posts

Diploma Electrical - 22 Posts

Diploma Civil - 20 Posts

Executive (Human Resource) - 7 Posts

ITI Electrical - 24 Posts

Stipend:

Graduate Electrical , Graduate Civil , Graduate Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil, Executive (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Posts

Graduate Electrical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Graduate Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering

Diploma Electrical Engineering - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil Engineering - Diploma in Civil Engineering

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply for Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on official website powergridindia.com on or before 04 July 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment Notification

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Online Application