PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for 60 Apprentice Posts for Odisha Project

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, is hiring candidates for apprenticeship in Odisha Projects for a period of one year in Graduate in Electrical Engineering , Graduate in Civil Engineering, Executive (HR), Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering, Assistant (HR) and ITI - Electrical. Eligible and interested can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 08 July 2020.

Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment Notification for Other Regions

PGCIL Powergrid Odisha Region Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid PGCIL - 08 July 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Odisha Region Vacancy Details

Graduate Electrical - 20 Posts

Graduate Civil - 6 Posts

Diploma Electrical - 2 Posts

Diploma Civil - 11 Posts

Executive (HR) - 2 Posts

Assistant (HR) - 5 Posts

ITI Electrical - 6 Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Odisha Region Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate in Electrical Engineering, Graduate in Civil Engineering, Executive (Human Resource) - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil, Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Southern Region Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Electrical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Diploma Electrical Engineering - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil Engineering - Diploma in Civil Engineering

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Odisha Region Apprentice 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on its official website http://www.powergridindia.com/ on or before 08 July 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Odisha Region Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2020

PGCIL Apprentice Online Application