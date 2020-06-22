Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2020: 103 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts in UP and Uttarakhand, Apply @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India,has published the notification for the recruitment of Apprentice in n various trades in Northern Region-III (Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand). Eligible candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2020 on or before the last date.

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid for - 10July 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Vacancy Details

Graduate (Electrical) - 20 Posts

Graduate (Civil) - 6 Posts

Diploma(Electrical) - 20 Posts

Diploma (Civil) - 6 Posts

Executive (Human Resource) - 15 Posts

Assistant (HR) - 6 Posts

ITI-Electrical - 30 Posts

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate (Electrical and Civil) and Executive (Human Resource) - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma (Electrical and Civil), Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI - Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification

Graduate Electrical - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Diploma Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering

Executive (Human Resource) - MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course)

Assistant (Human Resource) - Graduate (B.A. or BBA)

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates who are interested for PGCIL Northern Region Recruitment can apply online on official website on or before 10 July 2020. For any queries regarding Engagement of Apprentices in NR-III, please Contact: 0522-2205107.

PGCIL Northern Region Recruitment Notification

PGCIL Apprentice Trainee Online Application