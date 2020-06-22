Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2020: 103 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts in UP and Uttarakhand, Apply @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India,has published the notification for the recruitment of Apprentice in n various trades in Northern Region-III (Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand). Eligible candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2020 on or before the last date.
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid for - 10July 2020
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Vacancy Details
- Graduate (Electrical) - 20 Posts
- Graduate (Civil) - 6 Posts
- Diploma(Electrical) - 20 Posts
- Diploma (Civil) - 6 Posts
- Executive (Human Resource) - 15 Posts
- Assistant (HR) - 6 Posts
- ITI-Electrical - 30 Posts
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Stipend:
- Graduate (Electrical and Civil) and Executive (Human Resource) - Rs. 15,000/-
- Diploma (Electrical and Civil), Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-
- ITI - Electrical - Rs. 11,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification
- Graduate Electrical - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering
- Graduate Civil - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering
- Diploma Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Diploma Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering
- Executive (Human Resource) - MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course)
- Assistant (Human Resource) - Graduate (B.A. or BBA)
- ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical
How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates who are interested for PGCIL Northern Region Recruitment can apply online on official website on or before 10 July 2020. For any queries regarding Engagement of Apprentices in NR-III, please Contact: 0522-2205107.
PGCIL Northern Region Recruitment Notification
PGCIL Apprentice Trainee Online Application