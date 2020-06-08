PGCIL Powergrid Southern Region Recruitment 2020 for 119 Apprentice Posts, Apply @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Southern Region Recruitment 2020: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice in Southern Region Transmission System-II (State/UT of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Pondicherry) for a period of 01 year . Eligible and interested can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 09 June to 29 June 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Commencement of Online Submission of Application to POWERGRID – 09 June 2020

Last Date for Submitting Application to PGCIL - 29 June 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Southern Region Apprentice Vacancy Details

Graduate Electrical Engineering - 22 Posts

Graduate Civil Engineering - 5 Posts

Graduate Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering - 11 Posts

Diploma Electrical Engineering - 26 Posts

Diploma Civil Engineering - 11 Posts

Assistant (HR) - 14 Posts

ITI Electrical - 30 Posts

Stipend:

Graduate in Electrical Engineering, Graduate in Civil Engineering, Graduate Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering - Rs. 15,000/-

Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil, Assistant (Human Resource) - Rs. 12,000/-

ITI Electrical - Rs. 11,000/

Eligibility for Powergrid Apprentice Jobs

Graduate Electrical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Graduate Civil Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Graduate Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering

Diploma Electrical Engineering - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma Civil Engineering - Diploma in Civil Engineering

Assistant (HR) - BA/BBA

ITI Electrical - ITI in Electrical

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2020 on its official website from 09 June to 29 June 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF



