PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 Released at pspcl.in, Download Junior Engineer Response Sheet PDF Here
PSPCL Answer Key 2026 : PSPCL has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website and using their login credentials.
Key Points
- PSPCL JE provisional answer key released on Aug 04, 2026, at pspcl.in.
- The PSPCL JE online CBT exam was conducted on July 31, 2026, in two shifts.
- A negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every incorrect attempt.
PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026: The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Junior Engineer today August 04, 2026 on its official website at pspcl.in. The exam was conducted in the online Computer Based mode on July 31, 2026 in 2 shifts from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM & 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have taken part in this examination can now check and download the provisional answer key. One mark shall be awarded for each correct answer while there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect attempt. The provisional answer key helps to determine the estimated marking before the final answer key is issued.
PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The PSPCL Junior Engineer Exam was conducted on July 31, 2026 in two shifts. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No CRA 316 /2026. A total of 622 vacancies would be filled. Check the table given below for details related to the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd
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Exam Name
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PSPCL JE Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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July 31, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 04 , 2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Negative Marking
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0.25 Marks
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Official Website
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pspcl.in
PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now check and download the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 through their login credentials such as registration number and password. They can compute their tentative score as per the official answer key. Download the response sheet PDF link given in the table below.
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PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026
Details Mentioned on the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026
Candidates can check the information provided on the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 after downloading it from the official website. The answer key generally contains the following details-
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number or Registration Number
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Examination Name
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Post Applied For (Junior Engineer)
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Exam Date and Shift
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Question Paper Set or Booklet Code
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Question Numbers
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Correct Answers for Each Question
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Candidate Responses
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Conducting Authority Details
Candidates should check all the details and compare their responses with the official answers to estimate their probable score before the declaration of the result.
Steps to Download the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download and check the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official PSPCL website at pspcl.in.
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Go to the careers or recruitment page there you will find a link” PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026”,
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Login using your Registration Number, Password and at last fill CAPTCHA CODE.
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The answer key & response sheet would be displayed on your screen.
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Compare and analyze your responses with the marking scheme to calculate your provisional scores.
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Download and take a printout of it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.