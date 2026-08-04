PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 Released at pspcl.in, Download Junior Engineer Response Sheet PDF Here

PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026: The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Junior Engineer today August 04, 2026 on its official website at pspcl.in. The exam was conducted in the online Computer Based mode on July 31, 2026 in 2 shifts from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM & 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have taken part in this examination can now check and download the provisional answer key. One mark shall be awarded for each correct answer while there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect attempt. The provisional answer key helps to determine the estimated marking before the final answer key is issued.

PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The PSPCL Junior Engineer Exam was conducted on July 31, 2026 in two shifts. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No CRA 316 /2026. A total of 622 vacancies would be filled. Check the table given below for details related to the PSPCL JE Answer Key 2026.