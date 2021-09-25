PSSSB Admit Card 2021 for Excise Inspector and Other Released, Download @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Admit Card 2021 has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download From Here.

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Taxation Inspector on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download Excise Inspector Admit Card and Other Posts through the link given below:

PSSSB Admit Card 2021

The exam for the said posts is scheduled on 03 October 2021. The reporting time at the examination centre is 9:00 AM. No entry of the candidate will be allowed after 10:00 AM.

The candidates should carry their admit card along with self attested additional photograph (not more than three months old) pasted on the E-Admit card, Duly filled in Self Declaration Undertaking and Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) and (d) Personal transparent water bottle.

PSSSB Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 120

Marks - 120

Duration - The exam will be of 2 hours

Language - The question paper will be in English and Punjabi

Negative Marking - For each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021)’

Enter your ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘Login’ Button

Download Punjab Excise Inspector and Other Admit Card