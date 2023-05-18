PSSSB Patwari Answer Key 2023: Download JTA and Other Posts PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Patwari Answer Key 2023 has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Check Direct Link to Patwari (Revenue), Gallery Assistant, Cataloguer, Assistant Treasurer, Junior Technical Assistant, Book Binder and Field Artist Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Patwari Answer Key 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Patwari (Revenue) / Gallery Assistant / Cataloguer / Assistant Treasurer / Junior Technical Assistant / Book Binder / Field Artist. Candidates can download PSSSB Answer Key for all the posts from the official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Patwari Answer Key Link

The candidates can download the answer key for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. Those who appeared in the written exam on May 14, 2023 can download the answer key for their SET.

PSSSB Patwari SET A Answer Key PDF Download Here PSSSB Patwari SET B Answer Key PDF Download Here PSSSB Patwari SET C Answer Key PDF Download Here PSSSB Patwari SET D Answer Key PDF Download Here

How to Download PSSSB Answer Key for Patwari and Other Posts ?

The candidates can download the answer keys PDFs for all the sets including A, B, C and D from the website of the board. The steps to download the answer keys are provided here in this article.

Step 1: Go to the website of the board - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SET A’ or ‘SET B’ or ‘SET C’ or ‘SET D’

Step 3: Check answers

Step 4: Download Punjab Patwari Answer Key PDF

PSSSB Answer Key Overview 2023