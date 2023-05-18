PSSSB Patwari Answer Key 2023: Download JTA and Other Posts PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Patwari Answer Key 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Patwari (Revenue) / Gallery Assistant / Cataloguer / Assistant Treasurer / Junior Technical Assistant / Book Binder / Field Artist. Candidates can download PSSSB Answer Key for all the posts from the official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Patwari Answer Key Link
The candidates can download the answer key for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. Those who appeared in the written exam on May 14, 2023 can download the answer key for their SET.
|PSSSB Patwari SET A Answer Key PDF
|Download Here
|PSSSB Patwari SET B Answer Key PDF
|Download Here
|PSSSB Patwari SET C Answer Key PDF
|Download Here
|PSSSB Patwari SET D Answer Key PDF
|Download Here
How to Download PSSSB Answer Key for Patwari and Other Posts ?
The candidates can download the answer keys PDFs for all the sets including A, B, C and D from the website of the board. The steps to download the answer keys are provided here in this article.
Step 1: Go to the website of the board - sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘SET A’ or ‘SET B’ or ‘SET C’ or ‘SET D’
Step 3: Check answers
Step 4: Download Punjab Patwari Answer Key PDF
PSSSB Answer Key Overview 2023
|
Name of the Body
|
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board
|
Exam Name
|
PSSSB Patwari Exam 2023
|
Number of Vacancies
|
710
|
Exam Date
|
14 May 2023
|
Answer Key Date
|
17 May 2023
|
Release Date
|
Expected in June or July 2023
|
Official Website
|
sssb.punjab.gov.in