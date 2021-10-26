Pune Metro Answer Key 2021 Soon, Download MMRCL Notice @mahametro.org

Pune Metro Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Pune Metro) will soon release the answer key of the computer based exam held from 18 to 20 October 2021 on mahametro.org.

Pune Metro Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Pune Metro) has released a notification regarding the answer key of the computer based exam held from 18 to 20 October 2021 on mahametro.org. As per the notice, Pune Metro Answer Key shall be uploaded soon on the offiical website. The notice reads, “The answer keys for the respective question papers of online examinations (CBT) of Maha Metro, Pune held on 18th to 20th October 2021 for recruitment against various posts notified in the above referred advertisements is likely to be uploaded on the official website of the Maha Metro Pune shortly. The candidates who appeared in the examination can view the question paper, in which they appeared, their responses along with answer keys and may raise objection, if any, for the wrong Questions/Options/Keys”.

Pune Metro Answer Key Notice 2021

Maha Metro Exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Junior Engineer (Electronics), Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) on 18 October 2021, for the post of Station Controller/ Train Operator/Train Controller on 19 October 2021 and for Section Engineer Posts on 20 October 2021.

How to Download Pune Metro Answer Key ?

Go to official website - mahametro.org

Click on the link given in the career page

Enter your details

Download Pune Metro Answer Key 2021

The instructions for raising of objections and how to raise objection will also be uploaded on the website of the Maha Metro Pune while opening the objection window for the above purpose.

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Test(CBT), Psycho Test & Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination.