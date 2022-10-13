Punjab ADA 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Syllabus PDF

Punjab ADA 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Know about the Punjab ADA exam pattern & syllabus in detail. Also, get the marking scheme, exam duration, and official syllabus PDF announced by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Punjab ADA 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) released the Punjab Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Candidates must be well-versed in the syllabus and exam pattern of Punjab ADA 2022 to align their studies with the exam requirements. The official notification for the same was released in April 2022 and the written competitive exam is likely to be conducted on November 6, 2022.

All the eligible candidates aspiring for this upcoming recruitment exam should check the Punjab ADA Exam Pattern to get an idea of the scheme followed by the commission. As per the official notification, the selection will be based on the written exam with 120 questions asked from Subject based topics, Logical Reasoning, Mental Ability, and General Knowledge.

Download Govt Exams Calendar for Oct 2022

Along with the exam pattern, the commission has also released the official Punjab ADA Syllabus and Marking scheme for the ease of the aspirants. Candidates can download the same to ace the ADA written exam in one attempt.

Punjab ADA 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates for Punjab ADA recruitment elaborated below:

Events Dates Application Start Date 30th April 2022 Last Date to submit application 20th May 2022 Last Date for paying the application fee and examination fee 30th May 2022 Punjab ADA Admit Card Five Days before the exam Exam Date 6th November 2022 Punjab ADA Result Date To be updated soon

Punjab ADA Exam Pattern 2022

The written competitive exam is a pen & paper-based test. It consists of Multiple Choice Questions in the machine-gradable OMR sheet to be marked by a ballpoint pen.

The medium of the exam will be in English Language only.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

As per the Punjab ADA Marking Scheme, candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer. Also, there will be a provision for negative marking (One mark for each question) for the questions marked incorrectly by the candidates.

The minimum qualifying mark to ace the competitive exam is 40% marks (35% for the candidates belonging to the Schedules Caste of Punjab and Backward Classes of Punjab).

Check the detailed exam pattern of the written exam below:

Punjab ADA Paper Pattern Topic Number of Questions Marks Duration Subject Based Questions (Part A) 100 400 2 Hours Logical Reasoning, Mental ability and General Knowledge(Part B) 20 80 Total 120 480

Punjab ADA Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are aspiring to participate in the upcoming Punjab ADA written exam should be well acquainted with the official syllabus. The commission has released the syllabus and scheme for all the subjects in the official notification PDF. Candidates can download a copy of the Punjab ADA Syllabus to concentrate on the topics important for the exam. The detailed syllabus is notified below:

Punjab ADA Syllabus Subject Punjab ADA Topics Subject Based Questions Code of Criminal Procedure Code of Civil Procedure Indian Penal Code Constitutional Law Indian Evidence Act General Knowledge General Knowledge and Current affairs of National and International importance including History of India with special reference to Indian freedom struggle movement History of Punjab- 14th century onwards Science and Technology. Economic issues. Environment issues Polity issues Any other current issues. Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability Logical reasoning, analytical and mental ability. Basic numerical skills, percentages, magnitudes, numbers, and numerical relation appreciation. Data analysis, spreadsheets, tables, Graphic presentation charts

After getting well-versed with the above-mentioned syllabus for the Punjab ADA exam, the next thing to do is create a study schedule and follow it regularly. Also, attempt the latest mock tests, current affairs quizzes, and previous year's question papers to boost your preparation. Identify your strong and weak points and work on improving the weak areas to achieve the best score in the exam.