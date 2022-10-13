Punjab ADA 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Syllabus PDF

Punjab ADA 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Know about the Punjab ADA exam pattern & syllabus in detail. Also, get the marking scheme, exam duration, and official syllabus PDF announced by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Punjab ADA 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) released the Punjab Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Candidates must be well-versed in the syllabus and exam pattern of Punjab ADA 2022 to align their studies with the exam requirements. The official notification for the same was released in April 2022 and the written competitive exam is likely to be conducted on November 6, 2022. 

All the eligible candidates aspiring for this upcoming recruitment exam should check the Punjab ADA Exam Pattern to get an idea of the scheme followed by the commission. As per the official notification, the selection will be based on the written exam with 120 questions asked from Subject based topics, Logical Reasoning, Mental Ability, and General Knowledge. 

Along with the exam pattern, the commission has also released the official Punjab ADA Syllabus and Marking scheme for the ease of the aspirants. Candidates can download the same to ace the ADA written exam in one attempt.

Punjab ADA 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates for Punjab ADA recruitment elaborated below:

Events

Dates

Application Start Date

30th April 2022

Last Date to submit application

20th May 2022

Last Date for paying the application fee and examination fee

30th May 2022

Punjab ADA Admit Card

Five Days before the exam

Exam Date

6th November 2022

Punjab ADA Result Date

To be updated soon

Punjab ADA Exam Pattern 2022

  • The written competitive exam is a pen & paper-based test. It consists of Multiple Choice Questions in the machine-gradable OMR sheet to be marked by a ballpoint pen.
  • The medium of the exam will be in English Language only.
  • The exam duration will be 2 hours.
  • As per the Punjab ADA Marking Scheme, candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer. Also, there will be a provision for negative marking (One mark for each question) for the questions marked incorrectly by the candidates.
  • The minimum qualifying mark to ace the competitive exam is 40% marks (35% for the candidates belonging to the Schedules Caste of Punjab and Backward Classes of Punjab).

Check the detailed exam pattern of the written exam below:

Punjab ADA Paper Pattern

Topic

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Subject Based Questions (Part A)

100

400

2 Hours

Logical Reasoning, Mental ability and General Knowledge(Part B)

20

80

Total

120

480

Punjab ADA Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are aspiring to participate in the upcoming Punjab ADA written exam should be well acquainted with the official syllabus. The commission has released the syllabus and scheme for all the subjects in the official notification PDF.  Candidates can download a copy of the Punjab ADA Syllabus to concentrate on the topics important for the exam. The detailed syllabus is notified below:

Punjab ADA Syllabus

Subject

Punjab ADA Topics

Subject Based Questions

Code of Criminal Procedure

Code of Civil Procedure

Indian Penal Code

Constitutional Law

Indian Evidence Act

General Knowledge

General Knowledge and Current affairs of National and International importance including 

History of India with special reference to Indian freedom struggle movement History of Punjab- 14th century onwards

Science and Technology.

Economic issues. 

Environment issues

Polity issues 

Any other current issues. 

Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability

Logical reasoning, analytical and mental ability.

Basic numerical skills, percentages, magnitudes, numbers, and numerical relation appreciation.

Data analysis, spreadsheets, tables, Graphic presentation charts

After getting well-versed with the above-mentioned syllabus for the Punjab ADA exam, the next thing to do is create a study schedule and follow it regularly. Also, attempt the latest mock tests, current affairs quizzes, and previous year's question papers to boost your preparation. Identify your strong and weak points and work on improving the weak areas to achieve the best score in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is Punjab ADA Exam Pattern 2022?

Ans. As per the Punjab ADA Paper Pattern, the written exam is a pen-paper-based test. It comprises 120 multiple-choice questions (4 marks for each question) with an exam duration of 2 hours. A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

Q2. What is the selection process for Punjab ADA Recruitment 2022?

Ans. The candidates will be selected for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Group-B) based on the written examination only.

Q3. Has the commission released the Punjab ADA Syllabus 2022?

Ans. Yes, the commission has released the Punjab ADA Syllabus for all the subjects, Logical Reasoning, Mental Ability, General Knowledge, and Subject Based Topics. Candidates must go through the official ADA syllabus PDF and prepare accordingly for the exam.
